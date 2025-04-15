Menu Explore
Poila Baisakh is an emotion for Bengalis: Actor Rituparna Sengupta embraces festivities, pays tribute to her mother

ByKaran Sethi
Apr 15, 2025 01:29 PM IST

Actor Rituparna Sengupta calls Poila Baisakh/Pohela Boishakh an emotion as she reminisces her childhood memories, and dedicates her film Puratawn to her mother.

As the Bengali community ushers in the new year with prayers and gratitude for the harvest today – on Poila Baisakh/Pohela Boishakh – actor-producer Rituparna Sengupta describes it as more than “just a festival”. “Pohela Boishakh is an emotion for Bengalis,” she tells us and elaborates, “It marks a fresh beginning — new clothes, new food and new ventures and warm exchanges among the community.”

Actor Rituparna Sengupta associates Poila Baisakh with new clothes, new foods, new ventures, and warm exchanges among the Bengali community. (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)
Actor Rituparna Sengupta associates Poila Baisakh with new clothes, new foods, new ventures, and warm exchanges among the Bengali community. (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

Thinking back fondly on celebrating the festival as a child, Rituparna says, “We used to seek blessings from our elders and then have a pooja. We would wear new dresses and enjoy a hearty Bengali meal. Of course, sweets are an integral part of the celebrations through which we instill love and affection!”

The 53-year-old, who lost her mother late last year, admits she misses her the most today. “I dearly miss my mother. Over the years, many of my films have released around this festival. This year, my film (Puratawn, with veteran actor Sharmila Tagore) has done so well that I feel like mum blessed it. It’s a tribute to her and all the mothers who are the pillar of strength for their daughters,” she wraps up.

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / Poila Baisakh is an emotion for Bengalis: Actor Rituparna Sengupta embraces festivities, pays tribute to her mother
