Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Rainbow Lit Fest 2025: LGBTQ+ and allies get together in Delhi for talks, tales to spotlight inclusivity

    The fifth edition of Rainbow Lit Fest – Queer & Inclusive kick starts in Delhi with 91 speakers, seven film screenings, musical acts and drag performances. 

    Published on: Dec 06, 2025 11:46 AM IST
    By Henna Rakheja
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    No, it’s not the Pride Month. Yet a vibrant emotion is fluttering high and adding the much needed colour to Delhi’s smoggy-grey skies. Holding its flag high, with passion and perseverance, are members of LGBTQI+ along with their allies as they gather to breathe life into the fifth edition of Rainbow Lit Fest – Queer & Inclusive.

    From actor Shahana Goswami to content creator-actor Dolly Singh, there will be a number of strong voices who will take the stage at Rainbow Lit Fest 2025.
    From actor Shahana Goswami to content creator-actor Dolly Singh, there will be a number of strong voices who will take the stage at Rainbow Lit Fest 2025.
    Quote
    I will talk about positive masculinity during the session on day one, and participants will have a better understanding of the spectrums of masculinity. - Nikhil Taneja, entrepreneur-digital creator

    This year, the audience can look forward to listening to 91 speakers, watching seven films, and experiencing two musical performances featuring Bollywood, rock, R&B and Indian folk. And among the highlights will be a drag king’s act. “I saw my first drag show in Shimla, when I was all of 10, and the music scene in holiday destinations was very vibrant,” recalls drag artiste Georgi, adding, “Today, I can’t be as free as I would have wanted to. Some things take time to get accepted...”

    Quote
    We will be addressing a number of issues over the two days including parenting, love and relationships, mental health, aging, digital vs real world, aromas and sensuality, kinks and pleasure, sexuality and morality, women and allyship... The film aspect of the fest is also drawing in a lot of interest as we received around 40 submissions for just seven slots. - Sharif D Rangnekar, festival director

    The talk of acceptance and inclusivity will propel actor Shahana Goswami’s session on day 2. Shahana, who has identified herself as “polyamorous”, tells us that she “likes how this fest creates a sense of community and celebration”, and opines: “In a sense, everybody is on a spectrum. It’s important for each one of us to be and speak authentically, which in turn allows other people to be able to find support, strength and allowance to be authentic too.”

    Catch It Live

    What: Rainbow Lit Fest – Queer & Inclusive Where: Gulmohar Park Club (Gate B), Block C, Gulmohar Park

    When: December 6 and 7

    Timing: 11am to 9pm

    Entry: www.skillboxes.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Green Park on the Yellow Line

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/Rainbow Lit Fest 2025: LGBTQ+ And Allies Get Together In Delhi For Talks, Tales To Spotlight Inclusivity
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/Rainbow Lit Fest 2025: LGBTQ+ And Allies Get Together In Delhi For Talks, Tales To Spotlight Inclusivity
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes