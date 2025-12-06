Rainbow Lit Fest 2025: LGBTQ+ and allies get together in Delhi for talks, tales to spotlight inclusivity

No, it’s not the Pride Month. Yet a vibrant emotion is fluttering high and adding the much needed colour to Delhi’s smoggy-grey skies. Holding its flag high, with passion and perseverance, are members of LGBTQI+ along with their allies as they gather to breathe life into the fifth edition of Rainbow Lit Fest – Queer & Inclusive.

I will talk about positive masculinity during the session on day one, and participants will have a better understanding of the spectrums of masculinity. - Nikhil Taneja, entrepreneur-digital creator

This year, the audience can look forward to listening to 91 speakers, watching seven films, and experiencing two musical performances featuring Bollywood, rock, R&B and Indian folk. And among the highlights will be a drag king’s act. “I saw my first drag show in Shimla, when I was all of 10, and the music scene in holiday destinations was very vibrant,” recalls drag artiste Georgi, adding, “Today, I can’t be as free as I would have wanted to. Some things take time to get accepted...”

We will be addressing a number of issues over the two days including parenting, love and relationships, mental health, aging, digital vs real world, aromas and sensuality, kinks and pleasure, sexuality and morality, women and allyship... The film aspect of the fest is also drawing in a lot of interest as we received around 40 submissions for just seven slots. - Sharif D Rangnekar, festival director

The talk of acceptance and inclusivity will propel actor Shahana Goswami’s session on day 2. Shahana, who has identified herself as “polyamorous”, tells us that she “likes how this fest creates a sense of community and celebration”, and opines: “In a sense, everybody is on a spectrum. It’s important for each one of us to be and speak authentically, which in turn allows other people to be able to find support, strength and allowance to be authentic too.”

Catch It Live What: Rainbow Lit Fest – Queer & Inclusive Where: Gulmohar Park Club (Gate B), Block C, Gulmohar Park

When: December 6 and 7

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Entry: www.skillboxes.com

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park on the Yellow Line