Raksha Bandhan 2024: Ghar ka Joker or American diamond rakhi – What's your design pick?

Unfiltered fun, a plethora of emotions and abundance of love is what best describes the festival of Raksha Bandhan. And for those celebrating it on August 19, the thread of love has to have that special personal touch, right? Personalised designs that connect with specific personalities, and Ram Durbar-theme are some of the designs that are trending in rakhis being sold online.

Bro, check out this design!

Doesn’t matter if you are a culinary expert or a hard-core cricket fanatic or a typical desi munda who can’t live without noodles, there’s a personalised rakhis that would describe the person you are and that’s why it’s in demand. “So far we have sold more than 7,000 rakhis in about a month’s time. A majority of the sales have come in from rakhis that identify or describe a person. For example, rakhis such as Maggi Partner Rakhi, Master-chef bro Rakhi, Cricket Bro Rakhis have been our top sellers this year,” shares Aman Hans, founder, Bigsmall.in, adding, “We also saw a growing trend of creative gifts such as a Portable Smoothie Blender and nostalgic vintage style Gramophone speaker, being ordered along a rakhi.”

Such is the need of the hour to blend fun, pranks, emotions, and love with the festival of Raksha Bandhan that many sellers have come up with innovative ideas to make the most of it. “From lighthearted mischief to heartfelt moments, our rakhis make Raksha Bandhan extra special,” says Neha Deshpande, Communications Head, Oye Happy, adding, “One standout is our Spin a Wheel Rakhi, where brothers spin to decide how much they’ll pay! This certainly adds a playful surprise to the celebrations.”

Luxury and its sheen

Not just quirky designs, rakhis with stones and intricate designs are also a hit among those who fancy grand gestures. This has led to a significant increase in the revenue of e-commerce portals offering rakhis, as compared to the figures from last year. “In terms of sales figures, we are thrilled to report a 35% surge in overall Raksha Bandhan sales compared to last year. Our premium range of rakhis and hampers have contributed substantially to this growth,” says Tarun Joshi, CEO and founder, IGP, adding, “This year, we’ve observed a strong demand for our premium range of rakhis and hampers. Our most expensive offerings includes rakhis made with semi-precious stones, polished metals and intricate kundan and polki designs, are particularly in demand. Additionally, our high-end hampers especially those that include gourmet treats like Kaju Katli, Besan Laddoos, and premium dry fruits, have also seen a significant interest among buyers.”

But there are also those who just can’t miss out the sheen. For these, there are exclusive options in silver rakhis, gold-plated rakhis, and American diamond rakhis. “There is a high demand for these,” confirms Avi Kumar, Chief Marketing Officer, FNP, adding, “Additionally, our rakhi in Ram Durbar theme has become particularly popular as it resonates with customers who seek to add a spiritual touch to their celebrations.”

Story by Naina Arora

