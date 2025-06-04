Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

RCB wins IPL 2025: Fans of Delhi boy Virat Kohli celebrate on city streets, Delhi Police's X post steals smiles

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 04, 2025 03:00 PM IST

After an 18-year wait, RCB and Delhi’s own Virat Kohli finally lifted the IPL trophy on Tuesday. Here's how fans in the city took to streets to celebrate.

An 18-year-long wait finally ended for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team and their poster boy, Virat Kohli at the finale of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, on Tuesday. Hardcore fans of Delhi boy took to the streets to revel in the moment of victory and danced their hearts out in excitement. 

RCB and Virat Kohli fans took to the city streets to celebrate the former's IPL 2025 win. Social media reels are proof!(Photo: X and Instagram)
RCB and Virat Kohli fans took to the city streets to celebrate the former's IPL 2025 win. Social media reels are proof!(Photo: X and Instagram)

Following the iconic trophy-lifting win last evening, here's how Delhiites pouring their heart out on the streets to celebrate the long-awaited victory with joy and pride. Social media is abuzz with reels reportedly shots in west Delhi and Delhi University's North Campus, capturing the emotions of cricket fans across the city.  

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / RCB wins IPL 2025: Fans of Delhi boy Virat Kohli celebrate on city streets, Delhi Police's X post steals smiles
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 04, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On