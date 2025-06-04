RCB wins IPL 2025: Fans of Delhi boy Virat Kohli celebrate on city streets, Delhi Police's X post steals smiles

An 18-year-long wait finally ended for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team and their poster boy, Virat Kohli at the finale of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, on Tuesday. Hardcore fans of Delhi boy took to the streets to revel in the moment of victory and danced their hearts out in excitement. RCB and Virat Kohli fans took to the city streets to celebrate the former's IPL 2025 win. Social media reels are proof!(Photo: X and Instagram)

Following the iconic trophy-lifting win last evening, here's how Delhiites pouring their heart out on the streets to celebrate the long-awaited victory with joy and pride. Social media is abuzz with reels reportedly shots in west Delhi and Delhi University's North Campus, capturing the emotions of cricket fans across the city.

