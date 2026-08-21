Reptile spotted in monsoon? Here’s what to do

A python curled up under a cot may not be the kind of house guest Delhiites would expect. But that’s how exactly the rescuers recently found a python near a DDA Park in Delhi’s Forest View Apartments. Though this reptile was safely rescued, with reports suggesting it may have come from the nearby Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary, its sighting is a stark reminder that monsoon brings with it the increased chances of encountering snakes, monitor lizards, and other reptiles closer to residential areas.

Rescuers recently found a python near a DDA Park in Delhi’s Forest View Apartments. (Photo: Instagram)

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“During the monsoon, the natural hiding spaces of wildlife can get flooded, forcing the animals to look for dry and sheltered areas. This can sometimes bring them into homes, garages and other human spaces,” says an official from Wildlife SOS.

And it’s not just Delhi, but entire NCR where the awareness needs to be increased. A Gurugram resident recalls spotting a snake near her kitchen window, recently. “I was in the kitchen when I saw a snake crawling at the window pane, trying to enter the house. My kids were with me and it was spine-chilling to think how it could have harmed them had I not raised an alarm,” shares Payal Sachdeva, a resident of Gurugram’s Sector 65. Though the snake found in the residential building of Sachdeva was later identified as non-venomous, she has strictly advised her 7-year-old daughter and her friends to not put their hands in shrubs, to find ball when it rolls, lest they come in close contact with any snake in the greens.

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{{^usCountry}} What else can you do if you see a reptile in close vicinity? Experts advise maintaining a safe distance while avoiding any attempt to catch, chase, or kill the reptile. “Spotting a snake does not necessarily mean you are in danger,” says Jose Louies from Wildlife Trust of India (WTI), adding, “The first thing to do is to identify the species, which you can do by uploading a photograph on an app such as Serpent. If it turns out to be venomous, call a trained rescuer immediately. Do not attempt to catch or kill it yourself as that is when most snake bites happen.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What else can you do if you see a reptile in close vicinity? Experts advise maintaining a safe distance while avoiding any attempt to catch, chase, or kill the reptile. “Spotting a snake does not necessarily mean you are in danger,” says Jose Louies from Wildlife Trust of India (WTI), adding, “The first thing to do is to identify the species, which you can do by uploading a photograph on an app such as Serpent. If it turns out to be venomous, call a trained rescuer immediately. Do not attempt to catch or kill it yourself as that is when most snake bites happen.” {{/usCountry}}

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To make homes less inviting, residents should keep gardens and outdoor spaces free of clutter, trim dense vegetation, control rodent activity and ensure garbage does not accumulate. Check for gaps under doors, cracks in walls, open drains and spaces around pipes that could serve as entry points.

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Precautions to prevent mishaps

Keep surroundings clean to deter rodents that attract snakes

Avoid waste build-up or dense plant clusters in gardens

Seal entry points like open drains, wall cracks, and gaps under doors

Elevate pipes or discarded items — avoid placing them on the ground

Never handle a snake on your own. Keep distance

To report, call Wildlife SOS emergency rescue helpline (9871963535); Forest department (01123370679); NGO Environment and Wildlife Society in Gurugram (9999841782)