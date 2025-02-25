Sarees of India: An evening celebrating India’s textile traditions

The cultural tapestry of India was celebrated at the recently concluded Surajkund Mela with fashion show Sarees of India. Right: Shikha Ajmera, founder of Shikha’s Kariigarii

The gala was curated by designer Shikha Ajmera, founder of Shikha’s Kariigarii, who said, “By honouring the timeless elegance of Indian Handloom sarees with multiple captivating thematic sequences starting from ‘Tribal to modern art,’ ‘Sarees of Elegance’, ‘From the weavers: Handlooms of India’, to ‘Silks of India’ and ‘Inclusivity and Diversity,’ Sarees of India presents an eye-catching visual journey through India's diverse textile traditions, highlighting the intricate craftsmanship and artistic excellence that went into creating these six-yard wonders.”

The fashion gala brought together designer and stylist Sandesh Navalakha, choreography by duo of Alesia and Anjali Raut, and the international personality Kristine Zedek.