Shovana Narayan’s 'Sumang: The Unison of Souls' highlights the emotional bonds

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 28, 2024 11:36 AM IST

ASAVARI presented a spellbinding dance production curated disciples of Kathak exponent Shovana Narayan

Under the guidance of Kathak exponent Shovana Narayan, her disciples recently presented Sumang: The Unison of Souls, a dance production that explored the intricacies of human connection. Curated by artistes Suparna Singh and Mahima Satsangi, the performance illustrated the affective power of dance.

Suparna Singh and Mahima Satsangi
Suparna Singh and Mahima Satsangi

Kathak exponent Shovana Narayan
Kathak exponent Shovana Narayan

“As I witness ‘Sumang,’ I am reminded of the power of dance to not only captivate but to connect us on a soul-deep level. This production beautifully reflects the profound bonds we share as humans—across friendships, family and the universal spirit that unites us all. It’s a celebration of the heart’s language that transcends words,” said Narayan.

