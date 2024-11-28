Shovana Narayan’s 'Sumang: The Unison of Souls' highlights the emotional bonds

Under the guidance of Kathak exponent Shovana Narayan, her disciples recently presented Sumang: The Unison of Souls, a dance production that explored the intricacies of human connection. Curated by artistes Suparna Singh and Mahima Satsangi, the performance illustrated the affective power of dance. Suparna Singh and Mahima Satsangi

Kathak exponent Shovana Narayan

“As I witness ‘Sumang,’ I am reminded of the power of dance to not only captivate but to connect us on a soul-deep level. This production beautifully reflects the profound bonds we share as humans—across friendships, family and the universal spirit that unites us all. It’s a celebration of the heart’s language that transcends words,” said Narayan.