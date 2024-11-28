Shovana Narayan’s 'Sumang: The Unison of Souls' highlights the emotional bonds

ASAVARI presented a spellbinding dance production curated disciples of Kathak exponent Shovana Narayan
Under the guidance of Kathak exponent Shovana Narayan, her disciples recently presented Sumang: The Unison of Souls, a dance production that explored the intricacies of human connection. Curated by artistes Suparna Singh and Mahima Satsangi, the performance illustrated the affective power of dance.
“As I witness ‘Sumang,’ I am reminded of the power of dance to not only captivate but to connect us on a soul-deep level. This production beautifully reflects the profound bonds we share as humans—across friendships, family and the universal spirit that unites us all. It’s a celebration of the heart’s language that transcends words,” said Narayan.