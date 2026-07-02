Spot a wobbly tree? How, where to report

The recent tragedy in Mumbai’s Chembur saw a peepal tree collapsing on a private school bus, which led to an 11-year-old boy losing his life and four other students getting injured. This has yet again highlighted the dangers posed by weakened trees. With the monsoon approaching in Delhi-NCR, and the thunderstorms, gusty winds already having caused damage to many trees, it’s not just the civic authorities but even residents to can play a part in alerting and report about impending danger.

Scenes from Chembur, Mumbai, where a tree collapsed onto a school bus, killing an 11-year-old student.

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“If someone notices a tree that appears weak, damaged or at risk of falling they should report it immediately on the NDMC helpline number 1533,” says an NDMC official, adding, “If it’s required to remove the tree, we coordinate with the Forest Department to obtain the necessary permissions. But if one notices an incident of a fallen tree that has caused damage them just call the unified emergency helpline, 311. Their complaint is automatically routed to the appropriate department, whether it’s New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Public Works Department (PWD) or Delhi Development Authority (DDA). Our nearest ground team usually reaches the spot within 15 to 20 minutes.”

What can you do?

1. Report dangerous trees: If you notice a tree that is leaning, damaged or appears unstable, inform immediately by calling 1533 (NDMC) or 155305 (MCD).

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{{^usCountry}} 2. Avoid parking under trees: During thunderstorms or high-wind alerts, do not park vehicles beneath large trees or branches that could fall. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Avoid parking under trees: During thunderstorms or high-wind alerts, do not park vehicles beneath large trees or branches that could fall. {{/usCountry}}

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3. Report storm damage promptly: If a tree falls or causes damage after heavy rain or strong winds, call the unified emergency helpline 311 so the complaint can be directed to the concerned civic agency.