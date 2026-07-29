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St. Stephen’s ‘shorts’ story: Ban is not new, says college principal Susan Elias

St Stephen’s decision to bar students from wearing shorts on campus has sparked a debate as some freshers showed their dissent on day one of Delhi University by turning up in shorts. Principal Susan Elias explains the dress code demanded is not new.

Published on: Jul 29, 2026, 15:46:17 IST
By Karan Sethi, New Delhi
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The recent notice by Delhi University’s St. Stephen’s College, addressing junior students, barring them from wearing shorts on campus has ignited a debate. So much so that after this notice was put up on July 26, when the fresh batch of students turned up on campus on Tuesday for their day one of DU, there were some students who allegedly turned up in a show of dissent, wearing shorts to oppose the ban.

St. Stephen’s college shared a notice with the students listing the rule against wearing ‘shorts’ on campus.
St. Stephen’s college shared a notice with the students listing the rule against wearing ‘shorts’ on campus.

“We received a notice from the college that stated how it was against the college’s dress code rules to wear shorts on campus. This is surprising because I don’t think wearing shorts in summers can be against any dress code,” says a first-year student on condition of anonymity. Another one adds, “For me and my friends who have just came out of schools where we had a uniform, it feels we are going backwards. Once you are an adult and are in college, you do not expect that your expression in any form, even your dressing, will be curtailed. It just takes away from the whole experience of finally being out in the world and venture into the life of being a college student.”

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