Teej fervour at Dilli Haat: Here's how Delhiites celebrated the festival over the weekend

As Delhi gears up to celebrate Hariyali Teej on August 15 (Saturday), the festive spirit took over Dilli Haat with the two-day Teej Mahotsav organised by Delhi Tourism Department. From visitors dancing to the beats of dhol to women getting henna applied on their hands, here's how Delhiites enjoyed the festive spirit over the weekend.

With Hariyali Teej just around the corner, Dilli Haat decked up for a 2-day Teej Mahotsav. Here's how Delhiites celebrated the festival over the weekend. (Photo: Anshita Jain/HT)

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Women dressed up in ethnic to immerse in the festive spirit.

Joy Mode On

Shaking a leg to the beats of dhol were visitors who dressed up for the mela that gave full on festive feels.

Smiley Sharma Das, a visitor, trying lac bangles at Teej Mela.

Trying out the latest designs in lac bangles at one of the stalls, a Delhi-based entrepreneur Smiley Sharma Das, said, “It was lovely to see people coming together to celebrate Teej... It shows how we are still so connected to our culture and its traditions.”

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Youngsters attending the Teej mela for the first time, spent the day exploring fun experiences from the event.

{{^usCountry}} Adding to this, Dibyaajyoti Parida, a DU student from Odisha, said, “Experiencing the festive vibe with my friends on a swing will stay as one of my core memories from college days!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Adding to this, Dibyaajyoti Parida, a DU student from Odisha, said, “Experiencing the festive vibe with my friends on a swing will stay as one of my core memories from college days!” {{/usCountry}}

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Sanaa, a visitor getting mehendi applied on their hands.

Mehendi and more

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Sanaa (R), a homemaker, queued up to ensure she gets her mehendi sorted. “Hariyali Teej is on Saturday (August 15), and I’m sure there will be long queues in the markets. So I thought I must get my mehendi done from here,” she said. Applying mehendi on another visitor at the mela was Namra, from Daryaganj, who said: “Almost sabne mujhe kaha, ‘Apne mann se design bana do’. Achha lagta hai jab log trust karte hain.”

Story by Anshita Jain

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