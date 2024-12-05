Thailand National Day: Celebrating culture and friendship in New Delhi

The lush green lawns at the Royal Thai Embassy in New Delhi came alive on Wednesday as Thailand’s Ambassador to India, Pattarat Hongtong warmly welcomed guests to celebrate the country’s national day. The occasion also marked the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s birthday. Pabitra Margherita and Pattarat Hongtong (Photos: Manoj Verma/HT)

Her opening address started with a traditional “Namaskar and Sawasdee kha”. She further added, “December 5 holds a special place in the hearts of Thai people. This marks the National Day and also His Majesty’s birthday celebration. It is a day to honour his dedication and contribution to the development of the country and well being of all kinds.”

On stage, she was joined by chief guest of the evening on stage, Union Minister of State for External Affairs; and Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, who highlighted the enduring friendship between the two nations as he said, “India and Thailand have enjoyed centuries of relationship deeply rooted in history.”

A cultural fashion showcase

To show the rich, cultural heritage of Thailand, the ambassador wore a ‘Thai Chitralada’ for the occasion. It is a traditional outfit wore on official ceremonies. “This one is made with Thai silk and brocade,” she shared.

Tomyum Kung, a spicy shrimp soup (Photos: Manoj Verma/HT)

Celebrating myriad flavours

Thailand’s iconic dish, Tomyum Kung, a spicy shrimp soup which was being served at the event was added to UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity on December 4.

Other authentic dishes on the menu were Pad Thai, a street-style noodle stir fry topped with fried garlic, crushed peanuts and chilli flakes, and Som Tam, a raw papaya salad, along with premium Thai beer.