As New Delhi prepares to host the 18th BRICS Summit on September 12–13, The LaLiT New Delhi is getting ready to welcome heads of state, senior officials, delegations and international guests arriving in the capital for the high-profile gathering.

The LaLiT New Delhi prepares to welcome BRICS delegates

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Delegations and representatives from countries including South Africa, Burundi, China, Brazil, Russia, Belarus and the UAE, among others, are expected to stay at the hotel during the summit period. With India holding the BRICS chairmanship in 2026, the capital will also host the 16th BRICS Health Ministers’ Meeting and the 4th BRICS Technical Meeting on Traditional, Complementary and Integrative Medicine. The LaLiT is preparing its banqueting and conference facilities to support visiting delegates and technical sessions, while continuing its regular guest services.

For the summit, the hotel’s preparations will bring together efficiency and discretion with its emphasis on Indian hospitality

“India hosting the BRICS Summit is a moment of immense pride for the country, and for us at The LaLiT, it is also deeply personal,” said Vishal Sharma, General Manager, The LaLiT New Delhi. “The LaLiT New Delhi was built with the belief that a hotel should be an extension of the nation it represents — warm, dignified and unmistakably Indian. As the world arrives at our doorstep this September, we look forward to welcoming our guests with that same spirit.”

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{{^usCountry}} The hotel says its approach to hospitality is built around long-standing guest relationships and attentive service, with many guests returning year after year for the familiarity and care associated with their stays. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The hotel says its approach to hospitality is built around long-standing guest relationships and attentive service, with many guests returning year after year for the familiarity and care associated with their stays. {{/usCountry}}

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“At the heart of ‘Hospitality With A Heart’ is the ability to understand our guests beyond the obvious and to anticipate their needs with sincerity,” added Sharma. “As we welcome delegates and visitors from across the world during the BRICS Summit, our focus will remain on delivering an experience that is seamless, personal and genuinely warm.”

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For the summit, the hotel’s preparations will bring together efficiency and discretion with its emphasis on Indian hospitality. With guests and delegates arriving from across the world, The LaLiT New Delhi aims to offer an experience that is both seamless and rooted in the culture of the country hosting the summit.

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