Toy Story Reloaded: Youngsters turn kids for playtime at Toy Biz 2025 @ Bharat Mandapam in Delhi

Toys at Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan) are drawing children and adult alike. From functional dollhouses to cutesy kettle sets, check out what's in store…
Dil To Bachcha Hai Ji… is the Bollywood song that comes to mind as one enters Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan to visit the ongoing Toy Biz International Expo 2025. It's here that one feels like forgetting budgets and splurging for just the sight of toys on display is enough to entice not just children but even adults.
“Youngsters buy these toys as showpieces and some of the toys often act as a stress buster for the. So not just children but toys are these days very popular among all age groups,” says Eshika Jaipuria, an exhibitor at the ongoing expo.
“In the past two-three years, Indian toy manufacturers have increasingly focused on exports rather than imports. We have been receiving orders from around the world, as businesses globally are placing substantial import orders for Indian toys. Through expos like this, international buyers get to witness the high quality products made by the Indian brands. Countries like the USA, UK, Germany, and Mexico are among the top importers of Indian toys,” says Ajay Aggarwal, president of the Toy Association of India (TAI) that organises this annual expo.
Catch It Live
What: 16th Toy Biz International Expo
Where: Hall 2 to 5, Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan
When: July 4 to 7
Timing: 10am to 7pm
Entry: Free (Registration at the venue)
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court on the Blue Line