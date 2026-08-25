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Ukrainian embassy hosts 'VOLIA 35' concert in Capital

The event highlighted the spirit of resilience through a diverse lineup of performances

Published on: Aug 25, 2026, 16:40:01 IST
By Sanchita Kalra
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Music, culture, and solidarity came together in the Capital as the Embassy of Ukraine in India presented VOLIA 35, a special concert which was celebrated on Saturday on 35 years of the restoration of Ukraine’s independence.

Artem Nosko, Chargé d’Affaires a.i., Embassy of Ukraine in India
Artem Nosko, Chargé d’Affaires a.i., Embassy of Ukraine in India

Derived from the Ukrainian word volia, which translates to both “freedom” and “will”, the event highlighted the spirit of resilience through a diverse lineup of performances.

Croatian soprano Silvija Radjen Kumar and Ukrainian violinist Tetiana Mahdych

Curated by musicians Silvija Radjen Kumar and Lanu Yaden, the musical afternoon brought together over 15 Ukrainian, Indian, and international artists. The concert unfolded in two acts.

Volodymyr Prytula, Second Secretary, Embassy of Ukraine in India

Adding to the experience, attendees also sampled a special menu of authentic Ukrainian dishes crafted for the occasion.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sanchita Kalra

Sanchita Kalra writes on events, weddings, pop-culture, health, food, and travel for the Daily Entertainment and Lifestyle for supplement, HT City.

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