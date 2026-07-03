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Van Mahotsav 2026: Delhi goes into overdrive for environment’s sake

Van Mahotsav returns with renewed momentum as Delhi’s 70 lakh sapling campaign encourages citizens to plant trees with purpose.

Updated on: Jul 03, 2026 10:21 AM IST
By Karan Sethi, New Delhi
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Come monsoon and it’s time for Van Mahotsav that is observed annually in the first week of July. The annual forest festival has become the Capital’s latest green lifestyle trend and is getting a new boost as the Delhi Government recently launched the Green Drive Portal under the campaign, Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, aiming to plant 70 lakh saplings across the city.

Those looking to participate in tree plantation drives can volunteer with several environmental organisations across the city.
Those looking to participate in tree plantation drives can volunteer with several environmental organisations across the city.

As eco-conscious individuals and communities gear up to participate, it’s the thought behind the campaign is exciting many. “The idea is beautiful as planting a tree feels like giving back to mother Earth in the most sacred way,” says Tanya Kumar, a final-year Law student at Delhi University, adding, “To ensure plantation isn’t just a one-time thing, my friends and I have decided that two of our monthly hangouts must be at tree plantation drives.”

“There is no better catalyst than the arrival of the rains to help these saplings thrive and grow, and the cooler weather naturally brings out enthusiastic crowds,” says Rajeev Kumar, from Think Good Foundation, adding, “Van Mahotsav truly transforms our initiative from being just a chore into a vibrant community social. Our recent weekend eco-drives in Greater Noida draw around 50 volunteers from all over NCR. This was a fantastic mix of energetic college students, families wanting to teach their kids about Nature, and corporate teams looking for a unique outdoor bonding experience. Together, everyone got their hands dirty in making seed bombs with native varieties like bamboo, babool, and jungle jalebi. We supply all the materials and the volunteers come and jump right into planting, watering, and composting.”

How can can you join in?

Delhi Greens (9811330214)

Think Good Foundation (087506 05092)

Give me trees: (9811258150)

Residents can book a slot for Delhi Government’s mega plantation drive at the Green Drive Portal on greendrive.delhivanmahotsav.in

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

 
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