Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni buzz fuels IPL ticket rush in Delhi

With the Indian Premier League gaining momentum and Delhi Capitals set to host multiple home matches in the coming two weeks, the rush for tickets in the Capital has peaked. The clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 27 has triggered the biggest scramble, leaving fans hustling for seats. Most categories on official platforms are already sold out, with only hospitality boxes available, starting at around ₹65,000. The demand is being driven largely by the chance to watch Virat Kohli on home turf.

The ticket resale market for Delhi Capitals matches against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings is witnessing exponential price hikes. (Photos: X)

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“I ended up paying ₹7,000 for a ₹2,200 ticket, but you don’t get to see Kohli or MS Dhoni in Delhi that often,” says Rishabh, a Gurugram-based entrepreneur. Resellers say pricing is almost entirely dependent on the opposition. “For regular DC games, margins are smaller. But this year’s RCB and Chennai Super Kings matches are different,” says Faizan, who operates out of Lajpat Nagar. “A ₹2,500 ticket can go up to ₹10,000 or more. Closer to match day, even ₹15,000 isn’t unusual.”

Alongside official sales, an informal resale network becomes active within minutes of tickets going live. WhatsApp groups and closed resale circles see steady activity, fuelled by bulk buying, pre-sale access and corporate allocations. “People pick up 5 to 10 tickets the moment sales open,” says reseller Amit Batra. “A lot of inventory comes from credit card pre-sales and sponsor quotas. By evening, it’s already circulating.”

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{{^usCountry}} Some are cashing in on the surge. “I bought tickets for ₹2,200 and put them up online. I’m getting offers up to five times the price,” says Pratyush, a Noida-based IT professional, adding that demand is also driven by anticipation around Dhoni’s appearance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Some are cashing in on the surge. “I bought tickets for ₹2,200 and put them up online. I’m getting offers up to five times the price,” says Pratyush, a Noida-based IT professional, adding that demand is also driven by anticipation around Dhoni’s appearance. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} There’s also quieter access through connections. “I got passes through a sponsor,” says Riyan Chandra, a Delhi University student. “If you know someone handling logistics or security, they sometimes have extra entry passes.” Between soaring demand and limited supply, Delhi’s IPL ticket scene is running on a parallel resale economy that shows no signs of slowing down. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There’s also quieter access through connections. “I got passes through a sponsor,” says Riyan Chandra, a Delhi University student. “If you know someone handling logistics or security, they sometimes have extra entry passes.” Between soaring demand and limited supply, Delhi’s IPL ticket scene is running on a parallel resale economy that shows no signs of slowing down. {{/usCountry}}

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