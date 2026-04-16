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Weekend Planner (April 18 & 19): Delhi-NCR residents, you must check this out!

Looking for films, food fests, fitness and cultural events in Delhi-NCR? Read HT City’s Weekend Planner for April 18 (Saturday) & April 19 (Sunday).

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 03:29 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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What’s your plan for the upcoming weekend? Here’s a fix for those who will be in Delhi-NCR:

FLICK FIX

Bhooth Bangla starring Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi releases this weekend.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Where: In theatres

Time: All day

Bhooth Bangla

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu

The Mummy

Cast: Jack Reynor, Laia Costa, May Calamawy

BITE STOP

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

The Usuals

Where: Novy, HQ27, The Headquarters, Sector 27, Gurugram

Time: Noon to Midnight

Special Mango Menu

Where: All SMOOR outlets across Delhi

Time: 8am to 12am

PLAY DATE

SATURDAY

Madhav: Women’s Trilogy Part 2

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

Time: 7.30pm

Gudgudi

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Safdarjung Enclave

Time: 4.45pm

SUNDAY

Gurleen Pannu Live

Where: The Laugh Store, Cyberhub, Sector 24, Gurugram

Time: 6pm and 8.30 pm

GROOVE IT

SATURDAY

Sanam India Tour

Where: Select City Walk, Saket

Time: 7pm

Alfaaz Live & Loud

Where: ToyBox, Sector 29, Gurugram

 
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Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / Weekend Planner (April 18 & 19): Delhi-NCR residents, you must check this out!
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / Weekend Planner (April 18 & 19): Delhi-NCR residents, you must check this out!
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