Weekend Planner (April 18 & 19): Delhi-NCR residents, you must check this out!

What’s your plan for the upcoming weekend? Here’s a fix for those who will be in Delhi-NCR:

FLICK FIX

Bhooth Bangla starring Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi releases this weekend.

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SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Where: In theatres

Time: All day

Bhooth Bangla

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu

The Mummy

Cast: Jack Reynor, Laia Costa, May Calamawy

BITE STOP

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

The Usuals

Where: Novy, HQ27, The Headquarters, Sector 27, Gurugram

Time: Noon to Midnight

Special Mango Menu

Where: All SMOOR outlets across Delhi

Time: 8am to 12am

PLAY DATE

SATURDAY

Madhav: Women’s Trilogy Part 2

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

Time: 7.30pm

Gudgudi

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Safdarjung Enclave

Time: 4.45pm

SUNDAY

Gurleen Pannu Live

Where: The Laugh Store, Cyberhub, Sector 24, Gurugram

Time: 6pm and 8.30 pm

GROOVE IT

SATURDAY

Sanam India Tour

Where: Select City Walk, Saket

Time: 7pm

Alfaaz Live & Loud

Where: ToyBox, Sector 29, Gurugram

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{{#usCountry}} Time: 10pm {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} SUNDAY {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} SUNDAY {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Calvin Harris Live {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Calvin Harris Live {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Leisure Valley Ground, Sector 29, Gurugram {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Leisure Valley Ground, Sector 29, Gurugram {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Time: 4pm POWER HOUR {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Time: 4pm POWER HOUR {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} SUNDAY {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} SUNDAY {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Game Night {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Game Night {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Limitless Koffee, Lajpat Nagar II {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Limitless Koffee, Lajpat Nagar II {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Time: 4pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Time: 4pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction {{/usCountry}}

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