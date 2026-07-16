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Weekend Planner (July 18-19): Delhi-NCR residents, here’s everything you must check out!

Looking for films, food festivals, fitness and cultural events in Delhi-NCR? Find all these in one place! Read HT City’s Weekend Planner for July 18 (Saturday) and July 19 (Sunday).

Published on: Jul 16, 2026 03:54 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
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FLICK FIX

At the theatres this weekend, watch filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey featuring actors Matt Damon and Tom Holland.
At the theatres this weekend, watch filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey featuring actors Matt Damon and Tom Holland.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Where: In theatres

Time: All day

The Odyssey

Cast: Tom Holland, Matt Damon

Mahaprabhu Jagannath

Cast: Prachi Save Saathi, Sonal Kaushal, Aadityaraj Sharma

BITE STOP

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Mughlai feast

Where: Anjeer, Global Gateway Towers, Sikanderpur, Sector 26, Gurugram

Time: 2pm to 4pm

Antojitos & Cocktails

Where: Pendulo, Ambawatta One Complex, Kalka Das Marg, Mehrauli

Time: 7pm to 10pm

PLAY DATE 

SATURDAY-SUNDAY 

Krishna - The Broadway Musical

Where: Kamani Auditorium, Mandi House

Time: 2pm, 4.30pm & 7pm

Saturday

Bunkar... Stories Woven Anew

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

Time: 5pm & 7.30pm

SUNDAY 

Gaurav Gupta Live

Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

Time: 5.30pm & 8.30pm

Storytime for Kids

Where: Near the Children’s Play Area, Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin

Time: 6pm to 7pm

GROOVE IT 

SATURDAY

Bismil Ki Mehfil

Where: Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, Sector 25, Dwarka

Time: 7pm

SUNDAY 

Kahani Ishq Ki Ft. Zikrr Encore

Time: 7pm

Raga & Reverence Ft. Armaan Khan

Where: Epicentre, Gurugram

Time: 7pm

POWER HOUR

SATURDAY 

CCC Summer Checkmate Clash

Where: ShellBeacon Cafe, 1A/1, Hauz Khas Village

Time: 11am

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

 
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