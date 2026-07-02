Weekend Planner (July 4 & 5): Delhi-NCR residents, here’s everything you must check out!

FLICK FIX
Where: In theatres
Time: All day
Alpha
Cast: Sharvari, Alia Bhatt
Baby Do Die Do
Cast: Huma Qureshi
Minions & Monsters
Cast: Pierre Coffin, Allison Janney, George Lucas
BITE STOP
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Mela Mexicana
Where: Every SOCIAL outlet
Time: 12pm to 12am
New seasonal cocktail menu
Where: Rumour, Priya Market, Vasant Vihar
Time: 6pm to 1am
PLAY DATE
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
35th Mango Festival
Where: Dilli Haat, Janakpuri
Time: 11am to 10pm
SATURDAY
Abish Mathew And His Many Talents
Where: The Laugh Store, DLF CyberHub, Gurugram
Time: 9.30pm
SUNDAY
Puraane Chawal
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
Time: 4pm
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Listen, Honey
Where: The Trialogue Studio - Trisamvad Foundation, 37, Pocket 5, Pratap Nagar, Acharya Niketan, Mayur Vihar
Time: 6.30pm
GROOVE IT
SUNDAY
El Bochinche Tour 2026 Ft. Candeleros
Where: Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
Time: 6.30pm
Bharat Chauhan Live
Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Block A, Shivalik Colony, Malviya Nagar
Time: 9pm{{/usCountry}}
Time: 9pm{{/usCountry}}
Swiftchella — Taylor Swift-Themed Fan Experience
Where: Drama, Scindia House, 14 KG Marg, Connaught Place
Time: 4pm
SATURDAY
Ye Jo Hans Rahi Hai Duniya Ft. Rahgir
Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida
Time: 8.30pm
POWER HOUR
SUNDAY
The Crazy 15K: Third Edition
Where: Sanjay Van (Gate No 5)
Time: 5.30am
New Delhi Unity Run & Ride 2026
Where: JLN Stadium, Lodhi Road
Time: 5.30am
For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction