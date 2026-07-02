Weekend Planner (July 4 & 5): Delhi-NCR residents, here’s everything you must check out!

FLICK FIX

A still from the movie Alpha that releases this weekend.

Where: In theatres

Time: All day

Alpha

Cast: Sharvari, Alia Bhatt

Baby Do Die Do

Cast: Huma Qureshi

Minions & Monsters

Cast: Pierre Coffin, Allison Janney, George Lucas

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BITE STOP

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Mela Mexicana

Where: Every SOCIAL outlet

Time: 12pm to 12am

New seasonal cocktail menu

Where: Rumour, Priya Market, Vasant Vihar

Time: 6pm to 1am

PLAY DATE

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

35th Mango Festival

Where: Dilli Haat, Janakpuri

Time: 11am to 10pm

SATURDAY

Abish Mathew And His Many Talents

Where: The Laugh Store, DLF CyberHub, Gurugram

Time: 9.30pm

SUNDAY

Puraane Chawal

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

Time: 4pm

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Listen, Honey

Where: The Trialogue Studio - Trisamvad Foundation, 37, Pocket 5, Pratap Nagar, Acharya Niketan, Mayur Vihar

Time: 6.30pm

GROOVE IT

SUNDAY

El Bochinche Tour 2026 Ft. Candeleros

Where: Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

Time: 6.30pm

Bharat Chauhan Live

Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Block A, Shivalik Colony, Malviya Nagar

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Read More

Swiftchella — Taylor Swift-Themed Fan Experience

Where: Drama, Scindia House, 14 KG Marg, Connaught Place

Time: 4pm

SATURDAY

Ye Jo Hans Rahi Hai Duniya Ft. Rahgir

Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

Time: 8.30pm

POWER HOUR

SUNDAY

The Crazy 15K: Third Edition

Where: Sanjay Van (Gate No 5)

Time: 5.30am

New Delhi Unity Run & Ride 2026

Where: JLN Stadium, Lodhi Road

Time: 5.30am

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction