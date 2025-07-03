Search
Thursday, Jul 03, 2025
New Delhi oC

Weekend Planner (July5-6): Delhi-NCR residents, here's everything you must check out!

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 03, 2025 03:01 PM IST

Looking for films, food fests, fitness and cultural events in Delhi-NCR? Find them all in one place! Read HT City's Weekend Planner for July 5 and July 6.

FLICK FIX

Where: In theatres

Looking for films, food fests, fitness and cultural events happening in Delhi-NCR? Find them all in one place! Read HT City's Weekend Planner for July 5 and July 6.
Looking for films, food fests, fitness and cultural events happening in Delhi-NCR? Find them all in one place! Read HT City's Weekend Planner for July 5 and July 6.

Time: All day

Metro... In Dino

A still from the film, Metro... In Dino.
A still from the film, Metro... In Dino.

Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta

 

Jurassic World: Rebirth

Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend

 

BITE STOP

Saturday

A Bold Celebration of Frontier Cuisine

 

This menu aims to bring bold, rustic flavours of the North-West Frontier to the heart of Delhi.
This menu aims to bring bold, rustic flavours of the North-West Frontier to the heart of Delhi.

Where: Elan, The Lodhi, Lodhi Road

Time: 12.30pm to 10pm 

 

Canton Spice Trail

Where: The Red Brick Room, The Westin Sohna Resort & Spa, Vatika Complex, Karanki Road, Sohna

Time: 12.30pm to 10pm

 

PLAY DATE

Saturday

Aurangzeb

Where: Little Theatre Group (LTG) Auditorium, Mandi House

Time: 7.20pm  

 

Kisi Ko Batana Mat ft Anubhav Singh Bassi

Anubhav Singh Bassi
Anubhav Singh Bassi

Where: Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium, Press Enclave, Ajmeri Gate

When: 4.30pm

 

Sunday

Circus Festival

Where: Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Auditorium, Pocket C, Nehru Nagar II, Ghaziabad

Time: 1pm, 4pm & 7pm

 

GROOVE IT

Saturday

Mika Singh Live 

Mika Singh will perform in Delhi this weekend.(Photo: PTI)
Mika Singh will perform in Delhi this weekend.(Photo: PTI)

Where: Room Xo, Aipl Joy Central, Sector 65, Gurugram

Time: 10pm

 

Suryaveer Live

Where: Odella, A-3, Aurobindo Marg, Green Park

When: 9pm

 

Danny Live

Where: F Bar and Lounge, Gardens Galleria Mall, Sector 38, Noida

Time: 9pm

 

Power Hour

Saturday

Rapid Tourney – Chess Coffee Connect

Where: Cafe Roastique, Sector 104, Noida

Time: 5.30pm

 

Sunday

Pickleball Championship Season 1

 

Pickleball Championship Season 1
Pickleball Championship Season 1

Where: PlayAll MCL, Saraswati Bal Mandir, L-Block, Hari Nagar

Time: 11am 

 

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / Weekend Planner (July5-6): Delhi-NCR residents, here's everything you must check out!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On