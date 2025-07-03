Weekend Planner (July5-6): Delhi-NCR residents, here's everything you must check out!

FLICK FIX
Where: In theatres
Time: All day
Metro... In Dino
Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta
Jurassic World: Rebirth
Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend
BITE STOP
Saturday
A Bold Celebration of Frontier Cuisine
Where: Elan, The Lodhi, Lodhi Road
Time: 12.30pm to 10pm
Canton Spice Trail
Where: The Red Brick Room, The Westin Sohna Resort & Spa, Vatika Complex, Karanki Road, Sohna
Time: 12.30pm to 10pm
PLAY DATE
Saturday
Aurangzeb
Where: Little Theatre Group (LTG) Auditorium, Mandi House
Time: 7.20pm
Kisi Ko Batana Mat ft Anubhav Singh Bassi
Where: Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium, Press Enclave, Ajmeri Gate
When: 4.30pm
Sunday
Circus Festival
Where: Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Auditorium, Pocket C, Nehru Nagar II, Ghaziabad
Time: 1pm, 4pm & 7pm
GROOVE IT
Saturday
Mika Singh Live
Where: Room Xo, Aipl Joy Central, Sector 65, Gurugram
Time: 10pm
Suryaveer Live
Where: Odella, A-3, Aurobindo Marg, Green Park
When: 9pm
Danny Live
Where: F Bar and Lounge, Gardens Galleria Mall, Sector 38, Noida
Time: 9pm
Power Hour
Saturday
Rapid Tourney – Chess Coffee Connect
Where: Cafe Roastique, Sector 104, Noida
Time: 5.30pm
Sunday
Pickleball Championship Season 1
Where: PlayAll MCL, Saraswati Bal Mandir, L-Block, Hari Nagar
Time: 11am