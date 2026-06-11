Weekend Planner (June 13-14): Delhi-NCR residents, here’s everything you must check out!

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Among the several films releasing on Indian screens this week is filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga featuring actors Vedang Raina, Sharvari and Diljit Dosanjh.

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Where: In theatres

Time: All day

Actor Diljit Dosanjh in a scene from the film Main Vaapas Aaunga .

Main Vaapas Aaunga

Cast: Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Girija Oak, Smita Tambe

Governor: The Silent Saviour

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Adah Sharma, Madhoo

The Narmada Story

Cast: Simala Prasad, Anjali Patil

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{{^usCountry}} Heer Sara {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Heer Sara {{/usCountry}}

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{{#usCountry}} Cast: Patralekhaa, Maanvi Gagroo {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Disclosure Day {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Disclosure Day {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Cast: Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cast: Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Backrooms {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Backrooms {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Cast: Chiwetel Ejiofor, Renate Reinsve {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cast: Chiwetel Ejiofor, Renate Reinsve {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Cast: Mimoh Chakraborty, Gaurav Bajpai, Praneet Bhatt {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cast: Mimoh Chakraborty, Gaurav Bajpai, Praneet Bhatt {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} BITE STOP {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} BITE STOP {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} SATURDAY-SUNDAY {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} SATURDAY-SUNDAY {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Lebanese Delights {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lebanese Delights {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Pullman New Delhi, Aerocity {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Pullman New Delhi, Aerocity {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Time: 7pm to 11pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Time: 7pm to 11pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Cyprus On A Plate by Coração Do Vale {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cyprus On A Plate by Coração Do Vale {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Roseate House, Aerocity {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Roseate House, Aerocity {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Time: 7.30pm to 11pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Time: 7.30pm to 11pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} PLAY DATE {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} PLAY DATE {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} SATURDAY-SUNDAY {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} SATURDAY-SUNDAY {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Samudra Manthan {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Samudra Manthan {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama, Mandi House {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama, Mandi House {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Time: 7pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Time: 7pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} SUNDAY {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} SUNDAY {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meri Filmi Yatra - Balraj Sahni {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meri Filmi Yatra - Balraj Sahni {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Time: 7.30pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Time: 7.30pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} NT Live Broadcast of All My Sons {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} NT Live Broadcast of All My Sons {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Time: 3pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Time: 3pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} I Am Worth It Ft. Rajat Sood {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} I Am Worth It Ft. Rajat Sood {{/usCountry}}

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Where: Hideout Comedy Club, 1 Anupam Complex, Saket

Time: 6pm

GROOVE IT

SATURDAY

Parikrama — Three And A Half Decades. Zero Compromises

Where: The Piano Man New Delhi, Eldeco Centre

Time: 8.30pm

SATURDAY

Sunset Baithak Ft. Been Jogi Group Where: Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin

Time: 6pm

Swiftie Festival

Where: Bira 91 Taproom, CyberHub, Gurugram

Time: 4pm

SUNDAY

Nizami Brothers IGT Live

Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida

Time: 9pm

POWER HOUR

SATURDAY The Gati Club - India Gate Run

Where: Galleria Market, Gurugram

Time: 3.30am

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

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