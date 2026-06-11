Weekend Planner (June 13-14): Delhi-NCR residents, here’s everything you must check out!
Looking for films, food fests, fitness and cultural events in Delhi-NCR? Find all these in one place! Read HT City’s Weekend Planner for June 13 (Saturday) and June 14 (Sunday).
FLICK FIX
Where: In theatres
Time: All day
Main Vaapas Aaunga
Cast: Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari
Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata
Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Girija Oak, Smita Tambe
Governor: The Silent Saviour
Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Adah Sharma, Madhoo
The Narmada Story
Cast: Simala Prasad, Anjali Patil
Heer Sara{{/usCountry}}
Heer Sara{{/usCountry}}
Cast: Patralekhaa, Maanvi Gagroo{{/usCountry}}
Cast: Patralekhaa, Maanvi Gagroo{{/usCountry}}
Disclosure Day{{/usCountry}}
Disclosure Day{{/usCountry}}
Cast: Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth{{/usCountry}}
Cast: Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth{{/usCountry}}
Backrooms{{/usCountry}}
Backrooms{{/usCountry}}
Cast: Chiwetel Ejiofor, Renate Reinsve{{/usCountry}}
Cast: Chiwetel Ejiofor, Renate Reinsve{{/usCountry}}
Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past{{/usCountry}}
Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past{{/usCountry}}
Cast: Mimoh Chakraborty, Gaurav Bajpai, Praneet Bhatt{{/usCountry}}
Cast: Mimoh Chakraborty, Gaurav Bajpai, Praneet Bhatt{{/usCountry}}
BITE STOP{{/usCountry}}
BITE STOP{{/usCountry}}
SATURDAY-SUNDAY{{/usCountry}}
SATURDAY-SUNDAY{{/usCountry}}
Lebanese Delights{{/usCountry}}
Lebanese Delights{{/usCountry}}
Where: Pullman New Delhi, Aerocity{{/usCountry}}
Where: Pullman New Delhi, Aerocity{{/usCountry}}
Time: 7pm to 11pm{{/usCountry}}
Time: 7pm to 11pm{{/usCountry}}
Cyprus On A Plate by Coração Do Vale{{/usCountry}}
Cyprus On A Plate by Coração Do Vale{{/usCountry}}
Where: Roseate House, Aerocity{{/usCountry}}
Where: Roseate House, Aerocity{{/usCountry}}
Time: 7.30pm to 11pm{{/usCountry}}
Time: 7.30pm to 11pm{{/usCountry}}
PLAY DATE{{/usCountry}}
PLAY DATE{{/usCountry}}
SATURDAY-SUNDAY{{/usCountry}}
SATURDAY-SUNDAY{{/usCountry}}
Samudra Manthan{{/usCountry}}
Samudra Manthan{{/usCountry}}
Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama, Mandi House{{/usCountry}}
Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama, Mandi House{{/usCountry}}
Time: 7pm{{/usCountry}}
Time: 7pm{{/usCountry}}
SUNDAY{{/usCountry}}
SUNDAY{{/usCountry}}
Meri Filmi Yatra - Balraj Sahni{{/usCountry}}
Meri Filmi Yatra - Balraj Sahni{{/usCountry}}
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road{{/usCountry}}
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road{{/usCountry}}
Time: 7.30pm{{/usCountry}}
Time: 7.30pm{{/usCountry}}
NT Live Broadcast of All My Sons{{/usCountry}}
NT Live Broadcast of All My Sons{{/usCountry}}
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road{{/usCountry}}
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road{{/usCountry}}
Time: 3pm{{/usCountry}}
Time: 3pm{{/usCountry}}
I Am Worth It Ft. Rajat Sood{{/usCountry}}
I Am Worth It Ft. Rajat Sood{{/usCountry}}
Where: Hideout Comedy Club, 1 Anupam Complex, Saket
Time: 6pm
GROOVE IT
SATURDAY
Parikrama — Three And A Half Decades. Zero Compromises
Where: The Piano Man New Delhi, Eldeco Centre
Time: 8.30pm
SATURDAY
Sunset Baithak Ft. Been Jogi Group Where: Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin
Time: 6pm
Swiftie Festival
Where: Bira 91 Taproom, CyberHub, Gurugram
Time: 4pm
SUNDAY
Nizami Brothers IGT Live
Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida
Time: 9pm
POWER HOUR
SATURDAY The Gati Club - India Gate Run
Where: Galleria Market, Gurugram
Time: 3.30am
For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction