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Weekend Planner (June 13-14): Delhi-NCR residents, here’s everything you must check out!

Looking for films, food fests, fitness and cultural events in Delhi-NCR? Find all these in one place! Read HT City’s Weekend Planner for June 13 (Saturday) and June 14 (Sunday).

Published on: Jun 11, 2026 03:28 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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FLICK FIX

Among the several films releasing on Indian screens this week is filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga featuring actors Vedang Raina, Sharvari and Diljit Dosanjh.

Where: In theatres

Time: All day

Actor Diljit Dosanjh in a scene from the film Main Vaapas Aaunga .

Main Vaapas Aaunga

Cast: Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Girija Oak, Smita Tambe

Governor: The Silent Saviour

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Adah Sharma, Madhoo

The Narmada Story

Cast: Simala Prasad, Anjali Patil

Where: Hideout Comedy Club, 1 Anupam Complex, Saket

Time: 6pm

GROOVE IT

SATURDAY

Parikrama — Three And A Half Decades. Zero Compromises

Where: The Piano Man New Delhi, Eldeco Centre

Time: 8.30pm

SATURDAY

Sunset Baithak Ft. Been Jogi Group Where: Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin

Time: 6pm

Swiftie Festival

Where: Bira 91 Taproom, CyberHub, Gurugram

Time: 4pm

SUNDAY

Nizami Brothers IGT Live

Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida

Time: 9pm

POWER HOUR

SATURDAY The Gati Club - India Gate Run

Where: Galleria Market, Gurugram

Time: 3.30am

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

 
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / Weekend Planner (June 13-14): Delhi-NCR residents, here’s everything you must check out!
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / Weekend Planner (June 13-14): Delhi-NCR residents, here’s everything you must check out!
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