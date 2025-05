Weekend Planner (May 10-11): Delhi-NCR residents, here's everything you must check out!

FLICKFIX Looking for films, food fests, fitness and cultural events happening in Delhi-NCR? Find them all in one place! Read HT City's Weekend Planner for May 10 and 11

Saturday-Sunday

Where: In theatres

Time: All day

Shinchan: Our Dinosaur Diary

A still from Shinchan: Our Dinosaur Diary

Cast: Yumika Kobayaki, Miki Narahashi

Shadow Force

Kerry Washington in a still from Shadow Force

Cast: Kerry Washington, Mark Strong

#Single

Sree Vishnu, Ketika Sharma and Ivana in #Single

Cast: Sree Vishnu, Ketika Sharma and Ivana

BITESTOP

Saturday

What: Mother's Day with a Culinary Tribute

Where: Roseate House, Aerocity

Time: 7.00 pm to 11.00 pm

Sunday

What: Maa Ke Haathon Ka Zaika

Enjoy Mother's Day brunch at Chicken Inn Gurugram this weekend

Where: Chicken Inn, Mega Mall, DLF Phase 1, Gurugram

Time: 12.00 pm

PLAYDATE

Saturday

What: Barbaad

A still from Barbaad, based on the Pulitzer Prize winning play Ruined

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

Time: 7.30pm

Sunday

What: Rajat Chauhan Live

Rajat Chauhan

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, Sector, 24, Gurugram

Time: 8.30 pm

What: The Bazaar

Where: Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin

Time: 7.30 am to noon

GROOVEIT

Saturday

What: [In]Love with Sofia Hoffman

Portuguese musician Sofia Hoffman is all set to perform in Delhi

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Safdarjung Enclave

Time: 8.30pm

What: Nizami Brothers Live

Nizami brothers

Where: Studio XO Bar Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

Time: 9.30pm

Sunday

What: Mehfil-e-Sukhan

Where: Home: Delhi, Vasant Kunj, Nelson Mandela Road

Time: 9.30 pm

POWERHOUR

Saturday

What: Qutub Beyond the Minar Heritage Walk

Explore the historical significance of Qutb Minar in a night walk being organised this weekend.

Where: Qutb Minar, Seth Sarai, Mehrauli

Time: 6.00 pm

Sunday

What: Grand Half Marathon - Run for Your Mother

Where: Magnum Global Park, Sector 58, Gurugram

Time: 5am to 9am

