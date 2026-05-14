Weekend Planner (May 16-17): Delhi-NCR residents, here’s everything you must check out!

FLICK FIX

A still from the film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do starring actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan.

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Where: In theatres

Time: All day

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do (Hindi)

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan

Hokum (English)

Cast: Adam Scott, Peter Coonan, David Wilmot, Austin Amelio

Aakhri Sawal (Hindi)

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Namashi Chakraborty, Sameera Reddy, Amit Sadh

BITE STOP

Signature Cocktail Menu

Where: Dirty Jungle by Dirty Good, Musical Fountain Park, Shaheed Sudhir Tyagi Marg, Netaji Nagar

Time: Noon to 1am

Punjab Da Swad

Where: Food Exchange, Novotel New Delhi City Centre, Motia Khan, Sadar Bazaar

Time: 7pm to 11pm

PLAY DATE

Saturday-Sunday

Habitat International Film Festival 2026

Where: India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

Time: 11am to 9pm

Saturday

Aise Kaise ft Amit Tandon

Where: Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium, Press Enclave, Ajmeri Gate

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{{^usCountry}} Time: 5.30pm & 8.15pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Time: 5.30pm & 8.15pm {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} La Tomatina {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} La Tomatina {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: The Sikkim Resort, Dhumaspur, Gurugram {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: The Sikkim Resort, Dhumaspur, Gurugram {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 10.30am to 4pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 10.30am to 4pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sunday {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sunday {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Espresso — The Saga of Tales {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Espresso — The Saga of Tales {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Time: 6.30pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Time: 6.30pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} GROOVE IT {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} GROOVE IT {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Saturday {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saturday {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} NAAD: The Sound of Universe {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} NAAD: The Sound of Universe {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Amphitheatre, Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Amphitheatre, Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Time: 7pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Time: 7pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Saturday {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saturday {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} DJ Perisha Live {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} DJ Perisha Live {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Tubata, RCube Monad Mall, Pitampura {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Tubata, RCube Monad Mall, Pitampura {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Time: 9pm to 1.30pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Time: 9pm to 1.30pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} POWER HOUR {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} POWER HOUR {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Indian Super League {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Indian Super League {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Lodhi Road {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Lodhi Road {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Time: 5pm & 7.30pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Time: 5pm & 7.30pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction {{/usCountry}}

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