Weekend Planner (May 16-17): Delhi-NCR residents, here’s everything you must check out!
Looking for films, food fests, fitness and cultural events in Delhi-NCR? Find them all in one place! Read HT City’s Weekend Planner for May 16 (Saturday) and May 17 (Sunday).
FLICK FIX
Where: In theatres
Time: All day
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do (Hindi)
Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan
Hokum (English)
Cast: Adam Scott, Peter Coonan, David Wilmot, Austin Amelio
Aakhri Sawal (Hindi)
Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Namashi Chakraborty, Sameera Reddy, Amit Sadh
BITE STOP
Signature Cocktail Menu
Where: Dirty Jungle by Dirty Good, Musical Fountain Park, Shaheed Sudhir Tyagi Marg, Netaji Nagar
Time: Noon to 1am
Punjab Da Swad
Where: Food Exchange, Novotel New Delhi City Centre, Motia Khan, Sadar Bazaar
Time: 7pm to 11pm
PLAY DATE
Saturday-Sunday
Habitat International Film Festival 2026
Where: India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
Time: 11am to 9pm
Saturday
Aise Kaise ft Amit Tandon
Where: Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium, Press Enclave, Ajmeri Gate
Time: 5.30pm & 8.15pm{{/usCountry}}
Time: 5.30pm & 8.15pm{{/usCountry}}
La Tomatina{{/usCountry}}
La Tomatina{{/usCountry}}
Where: The Sikkim Resort, Dhumaspur, Gurugram{{/usCountry}}
Where: The Sikkim Resort, Dhumaspur, Gurugram{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 10.30am to 4pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 10.30am to 4pm{{/usCountry}}
Sunday{{/usCountry}}
Sunday{{/usCountry}}
Espresso — The Saga of Tales{{/usCountry}}
Espresso — The Saga of Tales{{/usCountry}}
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House{{/usCountry}}
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House{{/usCountry}}
Time: 6.30pm{{/usCountry}}
Time: 6.30pm{{/usCountry}}
GROOVE IT{{/usCountry}}
GROOVE IT{{/usCountry}}
Saturday{{/usCountry}}
Saturday{{/usCountry}}
NAAD: The Sound of Universe{{/usCountry}}
NAAD: The Sound of Universe{{/usCountry}}
Where: Amphitheatre, Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan{{/usCountry}}
Where: Amphitheatre, Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan{{/usCountry}}
Time: 7pm{{/usCountry}}
Time: 7pm{{/usCountry}}
Saturday{{/usCountry}}
Saturday{{/usCountry}}
DJ Perisha Live{{/usCountry}}
DJ Perisha Live{{/usCountry}}
Where: Tubata, RCube Monad Mall, Pitampura{{/usCountry}}
Where: Tubata, RCube Monad Mall, Pitampura{{/usCountry}}
Time: 9pm to 1.30pm{{/usCountry}}
Time: 9pm to 1.30pm{{/usCountry}}
POWER HOUR{{/usCountry}}
POWER HOUR{{/usCountry}}
Indian Super League{{/usCountry}}
Indian Super League{{/usCountry}}
Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Lodhi Road{{/usCountry}}
Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Lodhi Road{{/usCountry}}
Time: 5pm & 7.30pm{{/usCountry}}
Time: 5pm & 7.30pm{{/usCountry}}
For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction{{/usCountry}}
For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction{{/usCountry}}