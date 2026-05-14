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Weekend Planner (May 16-17): Delhi-NCR residents, here’s everything you must check out!

Looking for films, food fests, fitness and cultural events in Delhi-NCR? Find them all in one place! Read HT City’s Weekend Planner for May 16 (Saturday) and May 17 (Sunday).

Published on: May 14, 2026 04:01 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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FLICK FIX

A still from the film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do starring actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan.

Where: In theatres

Time: All day

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do (Hindi)

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan

Hokum (English)

Cast: Adam Scott, Peter Coonan, David Wilmot, Austin Amelio

Aakhri Sawal (Hindi)

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Namashi Chakraborty, Sameera Reddy, Amit Sadh

BITE STOP

Signature Cocktail Menu

Where: Dirty Jungle by Dirty Good, Musical Fountain Park, Shaheed Sudhir Tyagi Marg, Netaji Nagar

Time: Noon to 1am

Punjab Da Swad

Where: Food Exchange, Novotel New Delhi City Centre, Motia Khan, Sadar Bazaar

Time: 7pm to 11pm

PLAY DATE

Saturday-Sunday

Habitat International Film Festival 2026

Where: India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

Time: 11am to 9pm

Saturday

Aise Kaise ft Amit Tandon

Where: Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium, Press Enclave, Ajmeri Gate

 
pati patni aur woh
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / Weekend Planner (May 16-17): Delhi-NCR residents, here’s everything you must check out!
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / Weekend Planner (May 16-17): Delhi-NCR residents, here’s everything you must check out!
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