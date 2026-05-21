Weekend Planner (May 23-24): Delhi-NCR residents, here’s everything you must check out!

FLICK FIX

Watch this week: Bollywood film Chand Mera Dil featuring actors Lakshya and Ananya Panday.

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Where: In theatres

Time: All day

Chand Mera Dil

Cast: Ananya Panday, Lakshya

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu

Cast: Pedro Pascal, Jeremy Allen White, Sigourney Weaver

Drishyam 3

Cast: Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan

BITE STOP

Saturday-Sunday Dip and Dine — Rooftop Splash Experience

Where: The View, Radisson Blu Hotel, Kaushambi, Delhi

Time: 7am to 8pmSunday Lunch with Strangers

Where: The Weekend Wine & More, Tower-E, Skymark One, Sector 98, Noida

Timing: 5.30pm to 7pm

PLAY DATE

Saturday

Blunt Ft. Onkar Yadav

Where: The Laugh Casa, RCube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

Time: 9pm

Dwandwa — The Rhythm of Samatā

Where: The Trialogue Company - Trisamvad Foundation, 37, Pocket 5, Acharya Niketan Market, Pratap Nagar, Mayur Vihar Phase 1

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{{^usCountry}} Time: 6.30pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Time: 6.30pm {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Sunday {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sunday {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Beyond Reality by Badasha {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Beyond Reality by Badasha {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Auditorium, Pocket C, Nehru Nagar II, Ghaziabad {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Auditorium, Pocket C, Nehru Nagar II, Ghaziabad {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Time: 1pm, 4pm & 7pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Time: 1pm, 4pm & 7pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Saturday-Sunday {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saturday-Sunday {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 18th Habitat Film Festival 2026 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 18th Habitat Film Festival 2026 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Time: 11am to 7pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Time: 11am to 7pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} GROOVE IT {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} GROOVE IT {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Saturday {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saturday {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ahsaas Boys {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ahsaas Boys {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Time: 9pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Time: 9pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} India-Africa Dance and Music Festival 2026 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India-Africa Dance and Music Festival 2026 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Time: 6.30pm Moeaike and Tech Panda X Kenzani {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Time: 6.30pm Moeaike and Tech Panda X Kenzani {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Cosy Box, One Golden Mile, Block A, Netaji Nagar Time: 7.30pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Cosy Box, One Golden Mile, Block A, Netaji Nagar Time: 7.30pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} POWER HOUR {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} POWER HOUR {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sunday {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sunday {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Delhi Legends Half Marathon {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Delhi Legends Half Marathon {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Adventure Island, Sector-10, Rohini {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Adventure Island, Sector-10, Rohini {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Time: 5.30am {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Time: 5.30am {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction {{/usCountry}}

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