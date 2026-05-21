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Weekend Planner (May 23-24): Delhi-NCR residents, here’s everything you must check out!

Looking for films, food fests, fitness and cultural events in Delhi-NCR? Find these all at one place! Read HT City’s Weekend Planner for May 23 (Saturday) and May 24 (Sunday).

Published on: May 21, 2026 03:06 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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FLICK FIX

Watch this week: Bollywood film Chand Mera Dil featuring actors Lakshya and Ananya Panday.

Where: In theatres

Time: All day

Chand Mera Dil

Cast: Ananya Panday, Lakshya

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu

Cast: Pedro Pascal, Jeremy Allen White, Sigourney Weaver

Drishyam 3

Cast: Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan

BITE STOP

Saturday-Sunday Dip and Dine — Rooftop Splash Experience

Where: The View, Radisson Blu Hotel, Kaushambi, Delhi

Time: 7am to 8pmSunday Lunch with Strangers

Where: The Weekend Wine & More, Tower-E, Skymark One, Sector 98, Noida

Timing: 5.30pm to 7pm

PLAY DATE

Saturday

Blunt Ft. Onkar Yadav

Where: The Laugh Casa, RCube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

Time: 9pm

Dwandwa — The Rhythm of Samatā

Where: The Trialogue Company - Trisamvad Foundation, 37, Pocket 5, Acharya Niketan Market, Pratap Nagar, Mayur Vihar Phase 1

 
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / Weekend Planner (May 23-24): Delhi-NCR residents, here’s everything you must check out!
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / Weekend Planner (May 23-24): Delhi-NCR residents, here’s everything you must check out!
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