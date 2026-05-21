Weekend Planner (May 23-24): Delhi-NCR residents, here’s everything you must check out!
Looking for films, food fests, fitness and cultural events in Delhi-NCR? Find these all at one place! Read HT City’s Weekend Planner for May 23 (Saturday) and May 24 (Sunday).
FLICK FIX
Where: In theatres
Time: All day
Chand Mera Dil
Cast: Ananya Panday, Lakshya
Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu
Cast: Pedro Pascal, Jeremy Allen White, Sigourney Weaver
Drishyam 3
Cast: Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan
BITE STOP
Saturday-Sunday Dip and Dine — Rooftop Splash Experience
Where: The View, Radisson Blu Hotel, Kaushambi, Delhi
Time: 7am to 8pmSunday Lunch with Strangers
Where: The Weekend Wine & More, Tower-E, Skymark One, Sector 98, Noida
Timing: 5.30pm to 7pm
PLAY DATE
Saturday
Blunt Ft. Onkar Yadav
Where: The Laugh Casa, RCube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida
Time: 9pm
Dwandwa — The Rhythm of Samatā
Where: The Trialogue Company - Trisamvad Foundation, 37, Pocket 5, Acharya Niketan Market, Pratap Nagar, Mayur Vihar Phase 1
Time: 6.30pm{{/usCountry}}
Time: 6.30pm{{/usCountry}}
Sunday{{/usCountry}}
Sunday{{/usCountry}}
Beyond Reality by Badasha{{/usCountry}}
Beyond Reality by Badasha{{/usCountry}}
Where: Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Auditorium, Pocket C, Nehru Nagar II, Ghaziabad{{/usCountry}}
Where: Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Auditorium, Pocket C, Nehru Nagar II, Ghaziabad{{/usCountry}}
Time: 1pm, 4pm & 7pm{{/usCountry}}
Time: 1pm, 4pm & 7pm{{/usCountry}}
Saturday-Sunday{{/usCountry}}
Saturday-Sunday{{/usCountry}}
18th Habitat Film Festival 2026{{/usCountry}}
18th Habitat Film Festival 2026{{/usCountry}}
Where: India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road{{/usCountry}}
Where: India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road{{/usCountry}}
Time: 11am to 7pm{{/usCountry}}
Time: 11am to 7pm{{/usCountry}}
GROOVE IT{{/usCountry}}
GROOVE IT{{/usCountry}}
Saturday{{/usCountry}}
Saturday{{/usCountry}}
Ahsaas Boys{{/usCountry}}
Ahsaas Boys{{/usCountry}}
Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida{{/usCountry}}
Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida{{/usCountry}}
Time: 9pm{{/usCountry}}
Time: 9pm{{/usCountry}}
India-Africa Dance and Music Festival 2026{{/usCountry}}
India-Africa Dance and Music Festival 2026{{/usCountry}}
Where: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan{{/usCountry}}
Where: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan{{/usCountry}}
Time: 6.30pm Moeaike and Tech Panda X Kenzani{{/usCountry}}
Time: 6.30pm Moeaike and Tech Panda X Kenzani{{/usCountry}}
Where: Cosy Box, One Golden Mile, Block A, Netaji Nagar Time: 7.30pm{{/usCountry}}
Where: Cosy Box, One Golden Mile, Block A, Netaji Nagar Time: 7.30pm{{/usCountry}}
POWER HOUR{{/usCountry}}
POWER HOUR{{/usCountry}}
Sunday{{/usCountry}}
Sunday{{/usCountry}}
Delhi Legends Half Marathon{{/usCountry}}
Delhi Legends Half Marathon{{/usCountry}}
Where: Adventure Island, Sector-10, Rohini{{/usCountry}}
Where: Adventure Island, Sector-10, Rohini{{/usCountry}}
Time: 5.30am{{/usCountry}}
Time: 5.30am{{/usCountry}}
For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction{{/usCountry}}
For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction{{/usCountry}}