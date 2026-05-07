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Weekend Planner (May 9-10): Delhi-NCR residents, here’s everything you must check out!

Looking for films, food fests, fitness and cultural events in Delhi-NCR? Find them all in one place! Read HT City’s Weekend Planner for May 9 (Saturday) and May 10 (Sunday).

Published on: May 07, 2026 03:15 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
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FLICK FIX

A still from the movie Daadi Ki Shaadi starring Neetu Singh and Kapil Sharma.

Where: In theatres

Time: All day

Daadi Ki Shaadi

Cast: Neetu Kapoor, R Sarathkumar , Kapil Sharma, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Sadia Khateeb, Yograj Singh, and Aditi Mittal

Main Actor Nahin Hoon

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Chitrangada Satarupa

Mortal Kombat II

Cast: Karl Urban, Adeline Rudolph , Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Hiroyuki Sanada

The Sheep Detectives

Cast: Hugh Jackman, Nicholas Braun, Nicholas Galitzine, Molly Gordon, Hong Chau, and Emma Thompson

BITE STOP

Saturday-Sunday

Mother’s Day Chocolate Masterclass

Where: ITC Maurya, Chanakyapuri, Delhi

When: Sat, 9 May – Sun, 10 May,

Time: Multiple slots (9am, 11am, 5pm)

Cost: 3,534 for 2 adults

Mother’s Day Special - DIY Pizza Workshop

Where: Asur - Microbrewery in Moti Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi

When: Sunday,10 May

Time: 6:30 PM to 8:30PM

Time: 6.15pm

Baithak Live ft Akanksha Grover

Where: Studio XO, Sector 94, Noida

Time: 7.30pm

POWER HOUR

Sunday

Mother’s Day 2026 - Shooting Challenge

Where: Triggerline Shooting Range, Block G, Vikaspuri

Time: 10am

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

 
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / Weekend Planner (May 9-10): Delhi-NCR residents, here’s everything you must check out!
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / Weekend Planner (May 9-10): Delhi-NCR residents, here’s everything you must check out!
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