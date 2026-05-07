Weekend Planner (May 9-10): Delhi-NCR residents, here’s everything you must check out!

FLICK FIX

A still from the movie Daadi Ki Shaadi starring Neetu Singh and Kapil Sharma.

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Where: In theatres

Time: All day

Daadi Ki Shaadi

Cast: Neetu Kapoor, R Sarathkumar , Kapil Sharma, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Sadia Khateeb, Yograj Singh, and Aditi Mittal

Main Actor Nahin Hoon

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Chitrangada Satarupa

Mortal Kombat II

Cast: Karl Urban, Adeline Rudolph , Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Hiroyuki Sanada

The Sheep Detectives

Cast: Hugh Jackman, Nicholas Braun, Nicholas Galitzine, Molly Gordon, Hong Chau, and Emma Thompson

BITE STOP

Saturday-Sunday

Mother’s Day Chocolate Masterclass

Where: ITC Maurya, Chanakyapuri, Delhi

When: Sat, 9 May – Sun, 10 May,

Time: Multiple slots (9am, 11am, 5pm)

Cost: ₹3,534 for 2 adults

Mother’s Day Special - DIY Pizza Workshop

Where: Asur - Microbrewery in Moti Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi

When: Sunday,10 May

Time: 6:30 PM to 8:30PM

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{{^usCountry}} Cost: ₹999 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cost: ₹999 {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} PLAY DATE {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} PLAY DATE {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Saturday {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saturday {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dulari Bai {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dulari Bai {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharag Singh Marg {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharag Singh Marg {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Time: 7pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Time: 7pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Saturday {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saturday {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sounds of India ft Vir Das {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sounds of India ft Vir Das {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Yashobhoomi Convention Center, Sector 25, Dwarka, Bharthal {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Yashobhoomi Convention Center, Sector 25, Dwarka, Bharthal {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Time: 7.30pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Time: 7.30pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Saturday -Sunday {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saturday -Sunday {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dev, Divya Aur Duniya {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dev, Divya Aur Duniya {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: The Trialogue Studio - Trisamvad Foundation, 37, Pratap Nagar, Acharya Niketan, Mayur Vihar Phase I {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: The Trialogue Studio - Trisamvad Foundation, 37, Pratap Nagar, Acharya Niketan, Mayur Vihar Phase I {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Time: 7pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Time: 7pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} NSD Repertory’s Summer Theatre Festival {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} NSD Repertory’s Summer Theatre Festival {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Abhimanch, National School of Drama, Mandi House {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Abhimanch, National School of Drama, Mandi House {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Time: 7pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Time: 7pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} GROOVE IT {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} GROOVE IT {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Saturday-Sunday {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saturday-Sunday {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Music & Masala Fest India Tour {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Music & Masala Fest India Tour {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: JLN Stadium (Gate 14), Lodhi Road {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: JLN Stadium (Gate 14), Lodhi Road {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Time: 1.30pm to 10pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Time: 1.30pm to 10pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} SANGAMAM Music Festival {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} SANGAMAM Music Festival {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Time: 7pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Time: 7pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sunday {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sunday {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Krishna Nada: An Evening of Raga AN Bhakti {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Krishna Nada: An Evening of Raga AN Bhakti {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: ISKCON Temple, Sector 13, Dwarka {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: ISKCON Temple, Sector 13, Dwarka {{/usCountry}}

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Time: 6.15pm

Baithak Live ft Akanksha Grover

Where: Studio XO, Sector 94, Noida

Time: 7.30pm

POWER HOUR

Sunday

Mother’s Day 2026 - Shooting Challenge

Where: Triggerline Shooting Range, Block G, Vikaspuri

Time: 10am

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

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