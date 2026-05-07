Weekend Planner (May 9-10): Delhi-NCR residents, here’s everything you must check out!
Looking for films, food fests, fitness and cultural events in Delhi-NCR? Find them all in one place! Read HT City’s Weekend Planner for May 9 (Saturday) and May 10 (Sunday).
FLICK FIX
Where: In theatres
Time: All day
Daadi Ki Shaadi
Cast: Neetu Kapoor, R Sarathkumar , Kapil Sharma, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Sadia Khateeb, Yograj Singh, and Aditi Mittal
Main Actor Nahin Hoon
Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Chitrangada Satarupa
Mortal Kombat II
Cast: Karl Urban, Adeline Rudolph , Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Hiroyuki Sanada
The Sheep Detectives
Cast: Hugh Jackman, Nicholas Braun, Nicholas Galitzine, Molly Gordon, Hong Chau, and Emma Thompson
BITE STOP
Saturday-Sunday
Mother’s Day Chocolate Masterclass
Where: ITC Maurya, Chanakyapuri, Delhi
When: Sat, 9 May – Sun, 10 May,
Time: Multiple slots (9am, 11am, 5pm)
Cost: ₹3,534 for 2 adults
Mother’s Day Special - DIY Pizza Workshop
Where: Asur - Microbrewery in Moti Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi
When: Sunday,10 May
Time: 6:30 PM to 8:30PM
Cost: ₹999{{/usCountry}}
Cost: ₹999{{/usCountry}}
PLAY DATE{{/usCountry}}
PLAY DATE{{/usCountry}}
Saturday{{/usCountry}}
Saturday{{/usCountry}}
Dulari Bai{{/usCountry}}
Dulari Bai{{/usCountry}}
Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharag Singh Marg{{/usCountry}}
Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharag Singh Marg{{/usCountry}}
Time: 7pm{{/usCountry}}
Time: 7pm{{/usCountry}}
Saturday{{/usCountry}}
Saturday{{/usCountry}}
Sounds of India ft Vir Das{{/usCountry}}
Sounds of India ft Vir Das{{/usCountry}}
Where: Yashobhoomi Convention Center, Sector 25, Dwarka, Bharthal{{/usCountry}}
Where: Yashobhoomi Convention Center, Sector 25, Dwarka, Bharthal{{/usCountry}}
Time: 7.30pm{{/usCountry}}
Time: 7.30pm{{/usCountry}}
Saturday -Sunday{{/usCountry}}
Saturday -Sunday{{/usCountry}}
Dev, Divya Aur Duniya{{/usCountry}}
Dev, Divya Aur Duniya{{/usCountry}}
Where: The Trialogue Studio - Trisamvad Foundation, 37, Pratap Nagar, Acharya Niketan, Mayur Vihar Phase I{{/usCountry}}
Where: The Trialogue Studio - Trisamvad Foundation, 37, Pratap Nagar, Acharya Niketan, Mayur Vihar Phase I{{/usCountry}}
Time: 7pm{{/usCountry}}
Time: 7pm{{/usCountry}}
NSD Repertory’s Summer Theatre Festival{{/usCountry}}
NSD Repertory’s Summer Theatre Festival{{/usCountry}}
Where: Abhimanch, National School of Drama, Mandi House{{/usCountry}}
Where: Abhimanch, National School of Drama, Mandi House{{/usCountry}}
Time: 7pm{{/usCountry}}
Time: 7pm{{/usCountry}}
GROOVE IT{{/usCountry}}
GROOVE IT{{/usCountry}}
Saturday-Sunday{{/usCountry}}
Saturday-Sunday{{/usCountry}}
Music & Masala Fest India Tour{{/usCountry}}
Music & Masala Fest India Tour{{/usCountry}}
Where: JLN Stadium (Gate 14), Lodhi Road{{/usCountry}}
Where: JLN Stadium (Gate 14), Lodhi Road{{/usCountry}}
Time: 1.30pm to 10pm{{/usCountry}}
Time: 1.30pm to 10pm{{/usCountry}}
SANGAMAM Music Festival{{/usCountry}}
SANGAMAM Music Festival{{/usCountry}}
Where: India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road{{/usCountry}}
Where: India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road{{/usCountry}}
Time: 7pm{{/usCountry}}
Time: 7pm{{/usCountry}}
Sunday{{/usCountry}}
Sunday{{/usCountry}}
Krishna Nada: An Evening of Raga AN Bhakti{{/usCountry}}
Krishna Nada: An Evening of Raga AN Bhakti{{/usCountry}}
Where: ISKCON Temple, Sector 13, Dwarka{{/usCountry}}
Where: ISKCON Temple, Sector 13, Dwarka{{/usCountry}}
Time: 6.15pm
Baithak Live ft Akanksha Grover
Where: Studio XO, Sector 94, Noida
Time: 7.30pm
POWER HOUR
Sunday
Mother’s Day 2026 - Shooting Challenge
Where: Triggerline Shooting Range, Block G, Vikaspuri
Time: 10am
For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction