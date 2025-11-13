Weekend Planner (Nov 15 & 16): Delhi-NCR residents, you must check this out!

FLICK FIX
Saturday-Sunday
Where: In theatres
Time: All day
De De Pyaar De 2
Cast: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Rakul Preet Singh, Meezaan Jafri.
The Running Man
Cast: Glen Powell, William H Macy, Lee Pace, Michael Cera, Emilia Jones, Daniel Ezra, Jayme Lawson, Colman Domingo, Josh Brolin
Now You See Me: Now You Don’t
Cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher, Morgan Freeman.
BITE STOP
Saturday
Damu’s Heritage Dine
Where: The Kunj, 8, Nelson Mandela Marg, Pocket 4, Sector C, Vasant Kunj
Time: Noon to 2pm & 2.30pm to 4.30pm
Where: HQ27 The Headquarters, 8, Sector 27, Gurugram
Time: 1pm to 10pm
PLAY DATE
Saturday-Sunday
Korea Street Fair 2025
Where: Worldmark 3, Aerocity
Time: 1pm to 10pm
Delhi Theatre Festival
Where: Siri Fort Auditorium, NCUI Auditorium, and Aurum Conventions in Gurugram
Time: Noon to 8pm
GROOVE IT
Saturday
Armaan Malik Live
Where: Nexus Select CityWalk, Saket
Time: 7pm
Abhay Deol — Live DJ Set (Electronic)
Where: Room XO, AIPL Joy Central, Sector 65, Gurugram
Time: 10pm
Afsana Khan Live
Where: F Bar and Lounge, Gardens Galleria Mall 2, Sector 38, Noida
Time: 8pm
Sunday
The Machine Gun Band
Where: Oh Honey by Skyhouse, Logix City Center, Sector 32, Noida
Time: 9pm
POWER HOUR
Saturday-Sunday
Chess Club
Where: Conscious Coffee Cravings, 30, Hauz Khas Village
Time: 7pm
