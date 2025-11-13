Edit Profile
    Weekend Planner (Nov 15 & 16): Delhi-NCR residents, you must check this out!

    Looking for films, food fests, fitness and cultural events in Delhi-NCR? Find them all in one place! Read HT City's Weekend Planner for November 15 and 16.

    Published on: Nov 13, 2025 12:54 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    FLICK FIX

    Saturday-Sunday

    Where: In theatres

    From De De Pyaar De 2 starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh to catching Armaan Malik live, this week has a lot to offer. Check out the weekend planner for November 15 and 16.
    Time: All day

    De De Pyaar De 2

    Cast: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Rakul Preet Singh, Meezaan Jafri.

    The Running Man

    Cast: Glen Powell, William H Macy, Lee Pace, Michael Cera, Emilia Jones, Daniel Ezra, Jayme Lawson, Colman Domingo, Josh Brolin

    Now You See Me: Now You Don’t

    Cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher, Morgan Freeman.

    BITE STOP

    Saturday

    Damu’s Heritage Dine

    Where: The Kunj, 8, Nelson Mandela Marg, Pocket 4, Sector C, Vasant Kunj

    Time: Noon to 2pm & 2.30pm to 4.30pm

    Saturday-Sunday

    NOVY

    Where: HQ27 The Headquarters, 8, Sector 27, Gurugram

    Time: 1pm to 10pm

    PLAY DATE

    Saturday-Sunday

    Korea Street Fair 2025

    Where: Worldmark 3, Aerocity

    Time: 1pm to 10pm

    Delhi Theatre Festival

    Where: Siri Fort Auditorium, NCUI Auditorium, and Aurum Conventions in Gurugram

    Time: Noon to 8pm

    GROOVE IT

    Saturday

    Armaan Malik Live

    Where: Nexus Select CityWalk, Saket

    Time: 7pm

    Abhay Deol — Live DJ Set (Electronic)

    Where: Room XO, AIPL Joy Central, Sector 65, Gurugram

    Time: 10pm

    Afsana Khan Live

    Where: F Bar and Lounge, Gardens Galleria Mall 2, Sector 38, Noida

    Time: 8pm

    Sunday

    The Machine Gun Band

    Where: Oh Honey by Skyhouse, Logix City Center, Sector 32, Noida

    Time: 9pm

    POWER HOUR

    Saturday-Sunday

    Chess Club

    Where: Conscious Coffee Cravings, 30, Hauz Khas Village

    Time: 7pm

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

