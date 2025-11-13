Weekend Planner (Nov 15 & 16): Delhi-NCR residents, you must check this out!

FLICK FIX Saturday-Sunday Where: In theatres From De De Pyaar De 2 starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh to catching Armaan Malik live, this week has a lot to offer. Check out the weekend planner for November 15 and 16.

Time: All day

De De Pyaar De 2

Cast: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Rakul Preet Singh, Meezaan Jafri.

The Running Man

Cast: Glen Powell, William H Macy, Lee Pace, Michael Cera, Emilia Jones, Daniel Ezra, Jayme Lawson, Colman Domingo, Josh Brolin

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t

Cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher, Morgan Freeman.

BITE STOP Saturday Damu’s Heritage Dine

Where: The Kunj, 8, Nelson Mandela Marg, Pocket 4, Sector C, Vasant Kunj

Time: Noon to 2pm & 2.30pm to 4.30pm

Saturday-Sunday NOVY

Where: HQ27 The Headquarters, 8, Sector 27, Gurugram

Time: 1pm to 10pm

PLAY DATE Saturday-Sunday Korea Street Fair 2025

Where: Worldmark 3, Aerocity

Time: 1pm to 10pm

Delhi Theatre Festival

Where: Siri Fort Auditorium, NCUI Auditorium, and Aurum Conventions in Gurugram

Time: Noon to 8pm

GROOVE IT Saturday Armaan Malik Live

Where: Nexus Select CityWalk, Saket

Time: 7pm

Abhay Deol — Live DJ Set (Electronic)

Where: Room XO, AIPL Joy Central, Sector 65, Gurugram

Time: 10pm

Afsana Khan Live

Where: F Bar and Lounge, Gardens Galleria Mall 2, Sector 38, Noida

Time: 8pm

Sunday The Machine Gun Band

Where: Oh Honey by Skyhouse, Logix City Center, Sector 32, Noida

Time: 9pm

POWER HOUR Saturday-Sunday Chess Club

Where: Conscious Coffee Cravings, 30, Hauz Khas Village

Time: 7pm

