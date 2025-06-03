World Bicycle Day: A pedalled salute to Operation Sindoor via Tiranga Rally at Fit India Sundays in Delhi

On Sunday morning, more than 15,000 cyclists from over 5,000 locations across the country came together for a stirring spectacle — the 25th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle, aptly titled the Tiranga Rally. A vibrant fusion of patriotism, fitness and environmental awareness, the event paid a heartfelt tribute to India’s Armed Forces, especially in the wake of Operation Sindoor. Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Bollywood actor Sharvari, and others cycled along at Kartavya Path in Delhi, on Sunday.

At Delhi’s iconic Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, led a spirited gathering of over 1,500 cyclists, alongside Secretary (Sports) Hari Ranjan Rao. “This Tiranga Rally is a salute to our jawans and their sacrifice. Fitness and patriotism go hand in hand,” said Dr Mandaviya.

Actor Sharvari was felicitated as the Young Fit India Icon on Sunday.

Lending their support were Olympic medallist Yogeshwar Dutt, former cricketer Saba Karim, wrestler Sarita Mor, actor Sharvari and the Indian cycling team — all championing the cause of a fitter, more unified India. Sharing his sentiments, Yogeshwar Dutt called it “a movement that links national health with national pride”, and lauded the inclusive turnout — from children to senior citizens. One of the rally’s standout highlights was the full-throated participation of cyclists from across Jammu and Kashmir — including Jammu, Poonch and Kishtwar.

Actor Sharvari, who was felicitated as the Young Fit India Icon, summed up the energy of the day: “Sundays on Cycle is more than a fitness drive — it’s a movement. This is a powerful extension to our Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji’s Fit India Movement initiative... I’m proud to be part of an initiative that honours our Armed Forces, whose grit and sacrifice inspire us all.”

The rally also marked the launch of two key initiatives: the Fit India Newsletter — a monthly digest featuring inspiring stories and fitness insights — and the Carbon Credit feature on the Fit India mobile app, enabling cyclists to track their eco-impact. “Download the app and become part of the Fit India movement,” urged Dr Mandaviya.

