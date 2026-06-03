Spike in fuel prices bothering you? Well, this one engaging activity is sure to help you save big on your pocket while allowing you to keep your #FitnessGoals in check. Here’s how city’s cycling groups are getting together to help the residents de-stress as celebrations for World Cycling Day kick-start tomorrow (June 3) and continue till the coming weekend this time!

Residents of the city can join various cycling groups and take part in regular riding sessions.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

From pedalling through Lutyens’ Delhi and stopping at centuries-old step wells and iconic markets to watching the sunset at India Gate, or even pushing the boundaries to reach Mathura, Jaipur or beyond — here’s what’s on the calendar of cyclists.

Getaway on a bike!

World Bicycle Day: Delhi’s cyclists have no finish line

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Pushing past the city’s limits to experience the real power of bicycling a group of cyclists pedalled to Mathura last weekend. “The beauty of long distance cycling is when you come back and tell someone, ‘We biked to Jaipur and back in a day’. That’s when you notice their awe and the gasp on their face. That’s the real thrill,” shares Dr Chiro Priyo Mitra, founder, Delhi Randonneurs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pushing past the city’s limits to experience the real power of bicycling a group of cyclists pedalled to Mathura last weekend. “The beauty of long distance cycling is when you come back and tell someone, ‘We biked to Jaipur and back in a day’. That’s when you notice their awe and the gasp on their face. That’s the real thrill,” shares Dr Chiro Priyo Mitra, founder, Delhi Randonneurs. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Organising long distance rides, which start from some of Delhi’s most iconic landmarks, these riders are known to set off for places like Mathura, Jaipur, and sometimes even Mumbai, Kolkata and Leh. Dr Mitra adds, “While riding, when the motorcyclists give us a thumbs up, that is what keeps us going... You do not need to be a trained or experienced cyclist to join us. You just need to be passionate! One could always start with under 200km rides, and then build from there. People from all walks of life ride with us including ex-army officers, college students, and working professionals. All you need to is a cycle without a motor and the right safety gear — helmet, gloves, tail lights and headlights — you are good to go. Our rides are time-bound but they are a community thing, not a race so we ride for 50kms and then make a pit stop to eat, refresh, and wait for others to reach the meeting point and that’s when we resume the ride. Since it’s summer time, we start around sunset so that the heat doesn’t get to the riders before the road does.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Organising long distance rides, which start from some of Delhi’s most iconic landmarks, these riders are known to set off for places like Mathura, Jaipur, and sometimes even Mumbai, Kolkata and Leh. Dr Mitra adds, “While riding, when the motorcyclists give us a thumbs up, that is what keeps us going... You do not need to be a trained or experienced cyclist to join us. You just need to be passionate! One could always start with under 200km rides, and then build from there. People from all walks of life ride with us including ex-army officers, college students, and working professionals. All you need to is a cycle without a motor and the right safety gear — helmet, gloves, tail lights and headlights — you are good to go. Our rides are time-bound but they are a community thing, not a race so we ride for 50kms and then make a pit stop to eat, refresh, and wait for others to reach the meeting point and that’s when we resume the ride. Since it’s summer time, we start around sunset so that the heat doesn’t get to the riders before the road does.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Exploring City’s heritage on bikes

World Bicycle Day: Delhi’s cyclists have no finish line

It’s fun to meet up with strangers, who show up for the common love of culture and cycling. All you go to do is pick up a bicycle and ride through the city exploring its heritage while flanked by fellow riders on either side. From the gates of Shahjahanabad to the ruins of Purana Qila. “On World Bicycle Day (June 3), we are going to host an awareness ride from 6am onwards. This is themed around how beneficial riding is for sustainability and well-being. Starting from Nizamuddin, as the meeting point, we ride upto the Lodhi Art district, and covering Najaf Khan’s Tomb or Lodhi Gardens in Lodi Estate and shall return to Nizamuddin to end the ride,” informs Sonali Shironani, a member of Delhi By Cycle.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The group organises heritage tours on bicycle. “We ride through Old Delhi, take breaks, talk about its history and then ride again; almost every weekend. Riding is all about community building and sustainability and there are literally people who have after being part of these rides, have started parking away their cars and riding more as we take routes that wind through Khari Baoli — Asia’s largest spice market — Chawri Bazar and Chandni Chowk while stopping at Lal Mandir and Jama Masjid among other iconic spots.”

Cultural camaraderie

World Bicycle Day: Delhi’s cyclists have no finish line

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Not every cycling trip is about covering kilometres as some cycling enthusiasts see these outings as an opportunity to exchange cultures, ideas, experiences and perspectives. As it’s not just the natives but even city-based expats who remain enthusiastic about the many benefits of bicycling.

“At 5.15am tomorrow, more than 70 cyclists from our group will gather at the Embassy of Poland in Chanakyapuri and warm up for a 20km ride starting 6am,” informs Gaurav Wadhwa, founder, Delhi Cyclists, sharing how expats and diplomats join in this activity to make cycling enriching for the rest of the group. “Cycling is deeply ingrained in many western countries and is often seen as a way of life rather than just a hobby. Several expats in Delhi often join us on our regular rides, which thus makes this outdoor activity a platform for cultural exchange because it’s not just riding but also sharing of insights into riding techniques and safety practices as well as enhancing the cycling culture that the local riders imbibe from their foreign counterparts, which the they may not otherwise encounter.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Wanna pedal long? Join in here:

1. World Bicycle Day 2026

When: June 7

Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Lodhi Road

Time: 5am

2. Delhi Cyclists (98991 62648)

When: June 7

Where: The Bike Shop, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Opposite Green Park

Time: 5am

3. Lutyens Cycle Tour (99363 53228)

When: June 6 and June 7

Where: Delhi By Cycle meeting point, Ansari Road, Daryaganj

Time: 7am

See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON