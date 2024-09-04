5 Mawa-based prasads to make at home for Ganesh Chaturthi

Mawa, khoya or khoa, this milk-based ingredient is quintessential to several Indian sweets. Made by slowly simmering milk until it reduces to a dense, creamy solid, khoya's rich, velvety texture and mildly sweet flavour make it an ideal component in creating indulgent treats for special occasions and Indian festivals. Ganesh Chaturthi, a vibrant celebration of Lord Ganesha, sees an array of sweets made from khoya. Mawa kesar peda

Here are some prasads you can make at home and offer to Lord Ganeshs:

Til Mawa Peda

Mawa till peda

Making for a delicious blend of nutty sesame seeds that have been roasted and the subtle sweetness from mawa, these pedas made for a perfect prasad to Ganesha. It is flavoured with cardamom and sweetened with jaggery. Flatten each of them into little discs and roll them in sesame seeds to give it a nice finishing touch.

Mawa barfi

Mawa barfi

Barfis are a classic Indian sweet that is usually made with condensed milk and mawa. For this Ganesh Chaturthi, try making a mawa barfi as it is simple and has a rich flavour making it great for the festive season. Made from mawa and sugar, it is a labour of love. Garnish with slivers of almonds or pistachios, and add some delicate saffron strands to it.

Mawa Kesari Peda

Mawa kesar peda

Infused with kesar that lends the pedas a golden hue, saffron epitomises indulgence and tradition in any prasad. Combine mawa and saffron along with sugar, cardamon powder and ground-up elaichi to create a dough that can be quickly rolled into pedas and offer it as bhog to Lord Ganesha.

Mawa Paan Makhana Ladoo

Mawa Paan Makhana Ladoo

If you are looking for something that is out of the ordinary this Ganesh Chaturthi, this mawa paan makhana ladoos are for you. They make for indulgent treats by combining roasted makhana with khoya, and add a refreshing taste of paan aka betel leaf. These ladoos are rich, nutty and provide a unique delightful treat for festive occasions at home.

Rose and Coconut stuffed Modak

Rose and coconut stuffed modaks(unsplash)

Ingredients:

1 ½ cup - Mawa, crumbled

5 tbsp - Powdered sugar

1 ½ tbsp - Pistachios, chopped

¼ tsp - Cardamom

3 tbsp - Milk

1 tbsp - Milk powder

10 - Saffron threads

2 ml - Rose Syrup

1 tsp - Rawa

1 tsp - Ghee