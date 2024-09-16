55% urban Indian consumers are ready for sweets with 25-75% lower sugar content

The survey titled "How India Consumes Sweets" gathered over 36,000 responses from household consumers across 311 districts in India. Among the respondents, 61% were men and 39% were women. Additionally, 42% of the respondents were from tier 1 cities, 29% from tier 2 cities, and 29% from tier 3 and tier 4 districts. The survey found that many consumers have expressed a desire for brands to develop lower-sugar alternatives due to concerns over excessive sugar content in products.

The survey reveals that 51% of urban Indian households consume traditional Indian sweets three or more times a month. This marks an increase from 41% in 2023 to 51% in 2024. Regarding other sweet products, 56% of urban Indian households consume cakes, biscuits, ice creams, shakes, chocolates, candies, and similar items three or more times a month, with 18% consuming them daily.

Specifically, 55% of urban Indian household consumers are open to consuming traditional sweets, sweet bakery items, and packaged products with sugar reduced by 25-75%. This presents an opportunity for manufacturers, especially with the festive season approaching, to consider offering lower-sugar variants.

Regarding traditional Indian sweets, the survey asked respondents how often they consume them each month. Out of 12,248 responses, 10% reported eating traditional sweets every day, 6% consumed them 15-30 times a month, 8% had them 8-15 times a month, 27% consumed them 3-7 times a month, and 39% indicated 1-2 times a month. Only 4% of respondents said they do not consume traditional Indian sweets, while 6% did not provide a clear answer.

For bakery and packaged products such as cakes, biscuits, ice creams, shakes, chocolates, and candies, 18% of respondents consume these items daily. Additionally, 4% consume them 15-30 times a month, 14% have them 8-15 times a month, and 34% eat them 1-2 times a month. Overall, 56% of urban Indian households consume these products three or more times a month, with 18% consuming them every day.