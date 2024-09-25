Ahead of International Coffee Day, try these coffee-based sweets
In the run-up to International Coffee Day on October 1, try these coffee-based desserts that can be made easily at home
Deserted chocolate oasis
Indulge in a rich dessert featuring Callebaut chocolate mousse, a dusting of cocoa powder, and a hint of instant coffee for a decadent twist.
INGREDIENTS
- Callebaut chocolate - 150g
- Dark chocolate - 100g
- Cream - 70ml
- Whipping cream - 70ml
- Coffee powder -10g
- Milk - 50ml
- Cocoa Powder - 5g
- Icing Sugar -10g
- Butter - 20g
- Raspberries- 2 pieces
- Blueberries - 2 pieces
METHOD
Chocolate mousse
- Combine the chocolate and butter and melt over a hot-water bath.
- Remove from the heat and whip until cool.
- Using a large rubber spatula, fold the butter-chocolate mixture into the whipped cream and add the espresso to taste, if desired.
- Transfer into serving dishes like mold. Allow to freeze at least for two hours before serving.
Chocolate tree
- Place ice water in a bowl. Melt milk and chocolate, transfer into a piping bag, then use the bag to sketch a tree on the frozen water's surface.
- After the tree has solidified, add extra branches and thicken the side of the trunk. Repeat multiple branches. Give them a cool place to rest.
- Once the mousse is set in the freeze, take the mousse out of the freeze, then carefully place the chocolate tree on top.
- To attach the tree to the center of the mousse, use melted chocolate, dress the tree with fresh berries and cocoa powder.
Inputs by Prakash Joshi, head chef, Epitome, Lower Parel
Almond coffee deliciae
It is a decadent treat that showcases the delightful combination of almond and coffee-flavored mousse in a sweet, beautifully complemented by a scoop of honey avocado ice cream and a sprinkle of pecan nut crumble for added texture and flavour.
INGREDIENTS
- Yolk - 78.5g
- Gelatine sheets - 7g
- Amul cream - 75g
- Coffee beans - 25g
- Vanilla pods - ½ g
- Mascarpone cheese - 280g
- Whipped cream - 280g
- Sugar - 112 gm
- Water - 40g
METHOD
- Soak five to six gelatin sheets in cold water for five to ten minutes. Squeeze out excess water and set aside.
- For coffee infusion, simmer coffee beans with 50ml water for 10 minutes. Strain to remove beans.
- To make the mousse base, whisk three to four egg yolks with 100g sugar until creamy. Gradually, add the warm coffee infusion, then return to low heat, stirring until slightly thickened. Remove from heat and stir in gelatin until it is dissolved.
- Mix in 75g cream and 0.5g vanilla pods until combined.
- Gently fold in mascarpone cheese, then fold in whipped cream until smooth.
- Spoon mousse into desired shape or glasses and refrigerate for at least 4 hours until set.
- Top with a scoop of honey avocado ice cream and sprinkle with pecan nut crumble. Garnish as desired and enjoy!
Inputs by Tanmay Hornekar, head chef , Megumi
Nouba's Tiramisu
This tiramisu is a decadent fusion of mascarpone cheese, Kahlua liquor, and aromatic coffee, balanced on an eggless sponge for a perfect guilt-free treat.
INGREDIENTS
- Vanilla premix - 200g
- Refined oil – 50ml
- Whipped Cream – 300g
- Mascarpone Cheese – 250g
- Coffee powder – 2tbsp (dissolved in 100ml water)
- Cocoa Powder – for dusting
- Kahlua – 30ml (optional, for a coffee liqueur flavour)
- Water – 100ml
- One ready-made sponge cake - (For the eggless sponge)
METHOD
1. Prepare the coffee mix by dissolving two tablespoons of coffee powder in hot water. Add Kahlua (optional) for a coffee liqueur flavour and set aside to cool.
2. In a bowl, whip the vanilla premix with the refined oil and water until smooth.
3. In another bowl, lightly whip the mascarpone cheese until it is soft and creamy.
4. Gently fold the whipped mascarpone cheese into the premix batter. Add the whipped cream to the mixture and fold until the cream is light and fluffy.
3. Slice the eggless sponge cake horizontally into two layers. Place one layer at the base of a serving dish or glass.
4. Brush or drizzle generously with the prepared coffee mix. Spread a thick layer of the prepared cream over the sponge.
4. Place the second layer of sponge on top and repeat the coffee drizzling. Spread another layer of cream on top.
5. Generously, dust the top with cocoa powder for a rich, chocolatey finish.
6. Refrigerate the tiramisu for at least four hours (overnight is best) to allow the flavors to develop.
Inputs by Naveen Joshi, executive chef, Nouba