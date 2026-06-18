All the sushi deals, discounts and workshops happening in Delhi this International Sushi Day

If there is one day sushi lovers should mark on their calendars, it is June 18. Restaurants and cafés across India are celebrating International Sushi Day with unlimited menus, special discounts and interactive workshops that go beyond simply eating sushi. Whether you’re looking to feast on endless rolls or finally learn how to make them yourself, there is something for every kind of sushi enthusiast.

Sushi deals worth checking out

Representative pic of a sushi-making workshop

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At Harajuku Tokyo Cafe in Delhi, diners can enjoy unlimited conveyor-belt sushi for ₹1,495 plus taxes. With no time limit, guests can work their way through favourites such as Spicy Salmon Rolls, Philadelphia Rolls, Prawn Tempura Rolls and Rainbow Rolls at their own pace.

Kylin Experience is celebrating World Sushi Day with an unlimited sushi experience priced at ₹1,295++ per person. Available in two slots—3:30 PM to 5 PM and 5 PM to 6:30 PM—the 90-minute feast includes a selection of two vegetarian and two non-vegetarian sushi varieties. Reservations are recommended.

Meanwhile, those staying in can order from Sushi Junction, which is offering discounts across Delhi and Gurgaon through promo codes ranging from 25 per cent off to flat ₹500 discounts on larger orders.

Explore new sushi menus

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{{^usCountry}} KOFUKU is celebrating International Sushi Day with Sushi Matsuri, a special sushi festival running from June 15 to 30 across all its outlets. The limited-period menu features a selection of vegetarian and non-vegetarian sushi rolls, including the Tokyo Tofu Roll, Tokyo Ebi Roll and Fresh Mango Explosion varieties, showcasing a mix of traditional Japanese techniques and creative flavour combinations. Designed to highlight the craftsmanship behind sushi, the festival offers diners a chance to explore exclusive rolls crafted with premium ingredients. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} KOFUKU is celebrating International Sushi Day with Sushi Matsuri, a special sushi festival running from June 15 to 30 across all its outlets. The limited-period menu features a selection of vegetarian and non-vegetarian sushi rolls, including the Tokyo Tofu Roll, Tokyo Ebi Roll and Fresh Mango Explosion varieties, showcasing a mix of traditional Japanese techniques and creative flavour combinations. Designed to highlight the craftsmanship behind sushi, the festival offers diners a chance to explore exclusive rolls crafted with premium ingredients. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Café Delhi Heights is marking the day with a special sushi selection featuring the Tuna Mango Roll, Miso Salmon Roll, Tempura Roll, California Makizushi and Sake Dragon Roll. Both menus are available for a limited period around International Sushi Day. Learn the art of sushi with workshops {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Café Delhi Heights is marking the day with a special sushi selection featuring the Tuna Mango Roll, Miso Salmon Roll, Tempura Roll, California Makizushi and Sake Dragon Roll. Both menus are available for a limited period around International Sushi Day. Learn the art of sushi with workshops {{/usCountry}}

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For those who want to get their hands on, Green Mantis in Khan Market is hosting a sushi-making workshop on June 18. Participants will learn the basics of sushi preparation and create four different styles of rolls. The session costs ₹1,699 and includes a beverage.

Wakame Asian Bar is celebrating World Sushi Day with a hands-on sushi-making workshop on June 18. Held from 4 PM to 6 PM in Defence Colony, New Delhi, the session will see expert chefs guide participants through the fundamentals of rolling, shaping and balancing flavours, offering an introduction to the art of sushi-making. Limited seats are available. ₹1300. for each.

Running from June 17 to July 2 at Conscious Coffee Cravings in Delhi, this interactive sushi-making masterclass offers participants a chance to learn the basics of rice seasoning, roll assembly and sushi preparation. Priced at ₹799, plus a ₹300 fully redeemable cover charge, the workshop also includes a fun rolling challenge to put newly acquired skills to the test.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aadrika Sominder ...Read More Aadrika Sominder is a writer, but foremost an avid reader. With an unwavering commitment to the craft, she is convinced that there is nothing else she was meant to do with her life. Beyond the world of words, her hobbies include snacking and taking long trips. Read Less

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