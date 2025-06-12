Beyond the pita: Falafel’s flavourful reincarnations that are ready to serve

Crispy, golden, and versatile. Falafel isn’t just a snack, it’s a global love language wrapped in chickpeas and deep-fried. As we celebrate International Falafel Day today, let’s take a delicious detour from the classic pita pocket and explore some out of the curve takes on this Middle Eastern marvel. Believed to have originated in Egypt, falafel was once made with fava beans and has since rolled its way across continents, earning a loyal fanbase and a dozen delicious makeovers along the way. You could be team traditional falafel or are ready to flirt with its variations, here are a few recipes that are sure to make you drool over the screen. Falafel platter



Falafel on wheels



A quirky rendition of falafels has been spotted on wheels travelling on the streets of Jaipur by Yogesh, who goes by the name @jaipurfoodtales on his Instagram page. And interestingly its found its way in middle of a pav, making it a falafel pav. The recipe seems to be simple. Just like how one would make a regular vada pav, the vada, gets to be replaced by the falafel and paired with some sauces and lettuce leaves in between. The combination is then put to grill, and then plated with hummus on side.



Falafel tikkis on raita



Aarushi Mittal, who posts interesting recipes on her Instagram by the name @hunger_zest, suggested a twist to our regular falafels. Ever heard of Falafels tikkis served with raita? Exactly. And don’t worry she has got our backs with the recipe for the same. Mix boiled and mashed chickpeas with chopped onions, grated carrot, besan, spices (salt, red chilli powder, Chole masala, Degi Mirch, dry mango powder, garam masala), green chilli, and coriander. Shape into tikkis, coat with sesame seeds, and pan-roast with minimal oil. For the raita tadka, heat olive oil and add garlic, green chilli, peanuts, mustard seeds, cumin, Kashmiri mirch, black pepper, and hing. Pour over Greek or low-fat yogurt with coriander. Serve the tikkis over this raita—ready to enjoy!



In between the slices



Author of 9 cookbooks, Chetna Makan, delivers a smashing Falafel Halloumi sandwich, in one of the 100 episodes of ‘Between the Slices’ an episodic reel she posted on her Instagram, featuring different sandwich recipes. She mentions the recipe for the same too. Blend soaked chickpeas, green chilli, garlic, coriander, and onion into a paste. Mix in ground cardamom, cumin, salt, chilli powder, and gram flour. Shape the mixture into semi-cylindrical balls and fry until golden. Sandwich the crispy falafels between sourdough slices with fried halloumi, fresh salad, chilli oil, and a side of seasoned yogurt for a flavour-packed bite.



Who doesn’t like a bit crunchy munch



Yes, the regular falafels are fried. But are there outer texture crunchy? Not always. A variation not far from the humble falafel, uses sesame seeds coating to please the crunch cravers. Pooja Khanna aka @2blissofbaking shares that lip-smacking falafel recipe.

Whip up these crispy sesame seed-crusted falafels using soaked chickpeas, fresh coriander, spinach, onion, green chilies, garlic, ginger, roasted chickpea flour, and spices. Coarsely blend the mix, stir in salt and baking soda, then shape into balls. Coat in sesame seeds and deep-fry in cold-pressed sesame oil until golden. Serve hot with your favourite dip or in a wrap—perfectly crunchy and full of flavour!



No-fry falafels aren’t wry



Non-fried falafels? Surprising right? Chef Meghna Kamdar, on her Instagram page shared a reel that looked very enticing, along with the ‘do whats’ and ‘do hows’. To make falafel, blend 1 cup boiled chickpeas with chopped onion, garlic, green chillies, salt, roasted cumin powder, pepper, lemon juice, breadcrumbs (or maida), and a little water. Pulse to a coarse mix, form into balls, freeze for 5–10 mins, and cook in an appam pan using minimal oil. For hummus, blend boiled chickpeas, homemade tahini (roasted sesame + curd), garlic, green chilli, lemon juice, salt, curd, chickpea water, and olive oil. Serve with salad, garnish with cumin, chili flakes, olives, and coriander. Seems like a perfect meal on a rainy day.