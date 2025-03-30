Chaitra Navratri 2025: Chefs give traditional dishes a delicious twist

Chaitra Navratri is here, and while fasting may be a tradition, chefs and restaurants are making sure it’s far from boring. Forget the usual sabudana khichdi and aloo ki sabzi—this year, the city’s culinary innovators are serving up interesting dishes on vrat-friendly classics. Chaitra Navratri sees chefs innovating vrat-friendly dishes, moving beyond traditional fare

Chef Vaishnav Machindra Kasture at Sheraton New Delhi has prepared Samak Rice Pulao that brings together cumin and ginger, the nuttiness of toasted coconut, and the zest of lemon, creating a dish that's both comforting and refreshing. “The delicate balance of textures—from the crunch of peanuts to the soft, fluffy millet—ensures a wholesome yet indulgent experience,” he adds.

Meanwhile, Chef Nishant Choubey at Nineteen78 is experimenting with traditional food and giving it a modern twist with dishes like paneer swiss roll with cranberry and pumpkin makhani and basil chutney aloo with plantain chips. “The inspiration behind creating these dishes is to elevate Sattvik ingredients, create balance between traditional and gourmet preparations, and also give a global touch to Indian cooking," he shares.

At DEL & Kheer, Roseate House, the kitchen is experimenting with a variety of dishes, including paneer khajoor roll, aloo makhana kofta, singhara chironji ki dal, rajgira ki poori and makhana apple halwa. “Dishes such as paneer khubani roll and apple halwa bring a delightful harmony of sweet and savoury, while textures play a key role in enhancing the experience, as seen in our walnut and curry leaf chaas or raw banana tikki with roselle chutney,” shares Chef Gagandeep Singh Bedi at Roseate Hotels & Resorts.

Fusion takes center stage at Central Delhi by House of Minar, where the kuttu (buckwheat) gets a modern twist. The result? Delicious kuttu tacos prepared by Chef Yogesh Sanjiv Sharma. “Navratri is a celebration of purity, devotion, and seasonal flavours. Ingredients like kuttu (buckwheat), singhare (water chestnut), makhana (fox nuts), and fresh seasonal vegetables take center stage, offering wholesome and flavorful meals. The idea is to make fasting feel like a feast, with light yet satisfying dishes that nourish both the body and soul,” he adds.