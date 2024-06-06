Chefs take an innovative look at phalsa, a local Indian summer berry

One look at phalsa aka the Indian Sherbet Berry, and you might just mistake it for a blueberry. Well, that’s where the similarities end. This blue-ish purple fruit contains tiny seeds that are unlike its more exotic counterparts. A beautiful balance of sweet and tangy, this fruit is the perfect fruit to snack on. Top your pancake stack with a phalsa compote(Instagram)

Found in abundance during the summer and grown locally, this berry can be used in both savoury and sweet dishes. Not sure how to use it? Well, we speak to chefs, who share compelling ways to use this fruit the next time you come across it in the market.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Phalsa berries make for a vibrant bright purple ice cream sandwich (Instagram)

A sweet surprise

Charcuterie boards, a gram-worthy way to present meats, cheeses and fruits, are all the rage online. If you want to put one together, you can pile on some phalsa berries in a small bowl and surround it with a variety of cheese, smoked chicken, nuts, savoury snacks, etc.

“Add the fruit to your daily bowl of oatmeal, yoghurt parfaits or eat with chia seed pudding along with a seed mixture and granola,” suggests Chef Harsh Kedia, adding, that these make for great make-ahead breakfast meal bowls, too.

Phalsa smoothies make for a great breakfast option(Instagram)

With a burst of flavour, the fruit has a unique tartness that would make for great popsicles or even a sorbet. Toss it into a fruit salad with apples, pears, mangoes, berries, and bananas, along with a sprinkle of chaat masala.

Originating from Latin America, Tres Leches cake, is always a fan-favourite. Layer the milk-soaked sponge with whipped cream and top it with fresh fruits, including this summer berry.

A savoury twist

Manpreet Dhody, founder of I’m Wholesome, says, “You can get very creative with phalsa, especially in savoury dishes. Heat up some oil and add spices to it like sumac or cumin to bloom. Once it cools, smash in your berry and then serve it up with chaats or along with boiled chickpeas. For our Mexican dishes like tacos and nachos, we make salsas with fruits and here is where phalsa can play a major role, too.”

Charcuterie board (Instagram)

Serve your malai tikkas and kebabs with a phalsa jam for your next party or brunch, shares Dhody. Brie and fig jam is a classic combination of savoury and sweet. Swap out the fig for the tartness of the phalsa fruit, and serve tartlets for a cute snack.

Chef Dhvani Doshi, founder of The Pasta Project, suggests fermenting the berries and making “liquid gold” that can replace vinegar in savoury dishes. She adds, “We can also make a phalsa molasses by de-seeding and juicing the berries. Along with some sugar, EVOO and garlic, this molasses makes for a great salad dressing. It can also be thickened up and used as a glaze for meats and even veggies.”

A look at the nutritional benefits of phalsa

An excellent source of vitamin C and vitamin A, phalsa berries promotes skin health, boosts immune system and enhances the iron from plant-based foods. “A great source of dietary fiber which helps prevent constipation and improves digestion,” says Priti Korgaonkar, Nutritionist, AS-IT-IS Nutrition, adding, “It’s high-water content keeps the body hydrated and is perfect to be consumed during the summer.”

For those looking to manage their weight, it is low in calories and helps reduce inflammation in the body. It can help to avoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases.

Phalsa can replace blueberries in a cheesecake(Instagram)

Phalsa is rich in minerals such as calcium, iron, and potassium. It improves dental and bone health, promotes muscle functioning, prevents anaemia, and maintains normal fluid balance and nerve transmission.

Antioxidants such as anthocyanins and flavonoids are present in this fruit that help neutralise free radicals in the body, reducing oxidative stress, and lowering the risk of chronic diseases.

Phalsa Mojito (Instagram)

Phalsa Mojito Recipe

Inputs by Chef Kirti Bhoutika

Ingredients

To make Phalsa syrup

- 2 cup - pjalsa berries,

- 2 cups - water

- 3/4 cup - sugar

- 2 tsp - rock salt

- 1 tbsp - lemon juice

- 2 tbsp - phalsa syrup

- 10-12 - mint leaves

- 1 tbsp - lime juice

- 1 can - lemon-flavoured soda

- Crushed ice, as desired

- Lime wedges

- mint sprigs for garnish

Method

To make the phalsa syrup, in a saucepan, add all the ingredients together and let it boil.

The berries will burst with the heat and thicken the syrup.

Let it cool down.

To make the mojito, in a glass, add the falsa syrup. Top it with lots of ice.

Then pour in the lemon-flavoured soda.Give it a mix.

To garnish, place lime wedges and a few mint sprigs in the glass.

Mango and phalsa chia seed pudding(Instagram)

Phalsa Chia Seed Pudding Recipe

Inputs Chef Harsh Kedia

Ingredients:

1 cup - fresh phalsa

2 cups - unsweetened almond milk (or any preferred milk)

1/2 cup - chia seeds

1-2 tbsp - natural sweetener (like stevia or monk fruit)

1 tsp - vanilla extract

Instructions:

Blend the fresh phalsa with almond milk until smooth.

In a mixing bowl, combine the phalsa mixture, chia seeds, natural sweetener, and vanilla extract.

Stir well to ensure the chia seeds are evenly distributed.

Refrigerate the mixture for at least 4 hours or overnight, allowing it to thicken.

Serve chilled, topped with additional fresh phalsa or other berries if desired.