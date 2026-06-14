Churning the heat: India’s new obsession with spicy ice creams

Walk up to a dessert counter this summer and the usual sweet, comforting scoop may come with a warning.

Brands across India throwing chillies, masalas and peppers straight into the churn(Photo: Gemini )

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The coolest treats in town have developed a fiery personality, with brands across India throwing chillies, masalas and peppers straight into the churn. Turns out, the hottest way to beat the heat is to lean right into it.

The trend is popping up everywhere. Havmor Ice Cream recently rolled out its Guava Chilli ice cream tub, inspired by the street-side nostalgia of ripe guava slices rubbed with red chilli powder and salt.

It even comes with an interactive chilli-masala sachet so you can customise your spice level. Hocco Ice Cream has launched its own Guava Chilli version, proving the flavour is quickly becoming the season’s must-try.

Chennai-based creamery Amour is pushing the idea further with Green Chilli ice cream, made using chillies sourced from Virakkal (Tamil Nadu).

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the limited edition Naturals Ice Cream and Bombay Sweet Shop’s collaborative summer menu features Tender Coconut Naga Chilli, pairing a creamy classic base with the warmth of the northeastern pepper. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the limited edition Naturals Ice Cream and Bombay Sweet Shop’s collaborative summer menu features Tender Coconut Naga Chilli, pairing a creamy classic base with the warmth of the northeastern pepper. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Siddhant Kamath, director, Naturals Ice Cream, says, “There’s a strong sense of nostalgia at the heart of this collaboration, but also a lot of fun in reimagining familiar favourites.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Siddhant Kamath, director, Naturals Ice Cream, says, “There’s a strong sense of nostalgia at the heart of this collaboration, but also a lot of fun in reimagining familiar favourites.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Childhood nostalgia or Instagram bait? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Childhood nostalgia or Instagram bait? {{/usCountry}}

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Are people genuinely loving the spice, or just buying a scoop to film a reaction video? Culinary insiders say it is a bit of both, but flavour has to win in the end.

“The food industry is constantly evolving, with traditional recipes being reimagined with unexpected ingredient pairings, some experimental, others naturally complementary,” says chef Ruby Islam, head of product & innovation, Manam Chocolate, where the seasonal Fresh Pink Guava Chilli Soft Serve is finished with Guntur chilli and salt seasoning.

“Desserts today are no longer sought after solely to satisfy a sweet craving. What people increasingly enjoy is the balance: salt with sugar, savoury with sweet, and the interplay of umami, sweetness, spice, and acidity,” Islam says, adding, “While social media may spark curiosity, people come back only when they enjoy experiencing a flavour.”

Back to the roots

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For Indian palate, adding spice to fruit isn’t a gimmick; it’s a habit. Think raw mangoes dusted with red chilli, pineapple sprinkled with black pepper, jamun laced with kala namak, or guava with salt and chilli.

Sameer Seth, founder & CEO, Bombay Sweet Shop, says that memory drives the sweet-and-spicy trend.

“We have always celebrated the familiar, bringing in a twist that feels exciting and relevant for today,” he says, adding, “It is really about finding a balance between nostalgia and newness, while staying true to what people already love.”

Agreeing with this, Suhas B Shetty, founder and CEO of Organic Creamery by Iceberg, shared his views on the trend. The brand, which operates in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Vijayawada, offers a Kala Jamun Sundae made with Byadagi chillies.

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He says, “The interest in spicy ice creams comes from bringing familiar flavours into a new format. When done well, it feels nostalgic rather than unusual. For us, it’s never been about adding spice just to stand out.”

How to try it at home

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Pick a good-quality tub of plain vanilla, mango or tender coconut ice cream.

Scoop it into a bowl and let it soften slightly.

Add a small pinch of Kashmiri red chilli powder for mild heat and colour.

Sprinkle a pinch of chaat masala.

Add a tiny splash of lime juice.

Mix lightly, taste, and add more spice only if needed.

When chilli oil met vanilla soft serve

Before local brands began adding Naga, Guntur and Byadagi chillies to ice cream, chilli oil on soft serve had already gone viral globally. The trend was reported in China’s Sichuan and Chongqing regions in 2018, where vanilla soft serve was topped with spicy chilli oil.

In January 2021, McDonald’s China launched a limited-edition Youpo Lazi Sundae (oil-splashed chilli), featuring vanilla soft serve with chilli crisp infused with pepper, onion, garlic and spices.

A global love for ‘sweet heat’

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Mexico: Helado de Chile (chilli ice cream) is a street staple. Classic flavours like mango or rich chocolate are heavily infused with cayenne, chipotle, or Tajín seasoning.

US and UK: Gourmet artisanal parlours regularly feature pairings like dark chocolate with ghost pepper, hot honey swirls, or spicy sriracha-caramel ripples.

Italy: High-end gelaterias in southern Italy are offering gelato al peperoncino: a sleek, velvety dark chocolate gelato infused with local red Calabrian chillies.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanchita Kalra ...Read More Sanchita Kalra writes on events, weddings, pop-culture, health, food, and travel for the Daily Entertainment and Lifestyle for supplement, HT City. Read Less

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