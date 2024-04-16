Cool down with these 10 fruits that are perfect on a hot summer day

Summer brings with it scorching heat, trails of sweat and a whole load of fatigue as the high temperatures can be exhausting. Instead of opting for sugary drinks or processed fizzy soda, reach out for a fresh juice or a plate of summer fruits. They are bound to replenish your energies and refresh you from within. From the juicy watermelons to tropical papaya, these fruist provide us with necessary energy and hydration throughout the hot summer days, shares Varun Khurana, CEO of Otipy, an online grocers that get you farm-fresh fruits, vegetables and dairy products right to your home. Watermelon by the pool is perfect on a summer day(Unsplash)

Watermelon by the pool is perfect on a summer day(Unsplash)

Watermelon: Watermelon is not just a delicious summer treat; it is a nutritional powerhouse as well! Packed with vitamins A and C, this watery fruit supports your skin and strengthens immunity. Also, its high water content takes part in hydration, leaving you fulfilled and energized. Some people commonly throw away watermelon seeds, not knowing their concealed potential. Nevertheless, the seeds are full of magnesium, iron, and healthy fats, which are important to the heart and for better digestion. Thus, next time when you are going to eat a slice of watermelon, keep in mind that you will not only be satisfying your sweet tooth, but you will also be nurturing your body from the inside out.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Muskmelon: Muskmelon is sweet smelling and juicy, thus muskmelon provides more than a nice tasting sensation to the consumers. Brimming with beta-carotene, this fruit helps the eye and might decrease the occurrence of eye-related problems. It is the source of a generous amount of vitamin C which supports the immune system and aids the body to fight against diseases and infections. The potassium content of muskmelon plays a vital role in maintaining the balance of electrolytes and in supporting proper muscular function. Besides, it is a great option for days of hot weather because it is a refreshing choice which assists in keeping optimal hydration levels. Add muskmelon to your diet and reap its many health benefits whilst, of course, enjoying its distinctive flavor.

Banana: Banana is synonymous with convenience. It is tasty and comes in a package of its own peel. Apart from that, it also comes with several medicinal benefits associated with its peel-and-eat nature. It is no wonder bananas rich in potassium are of paramount importance for the maintenance of a healthy heart and control of blood pressure. Their rich dietary fibre is particularly helpful with maintaining good digestion as well as improving the intestinal environment. What's more, bananas represent a natural energy provider, making them the perfect replacement for a low-energy powder or pre-workout fuel. They contain tryptophan which has a positive effect on our mood so that when we need it is gentle on the uplift. Hence, bananas could be either made into smoothies or consumed by themselves, which is the exemplification of the versatile fruit for both your enjoyment and nourishment.

Tender Coconut: Nature’s own sports drink, contains many of the health effects that go beyond just the pleasant taste. Enriched in electrolytes such as potassium, magnesium, and calcium, it helps to restore hydration after a workout or strengthen the body against dehydration. Its natural enzymes participate in digestion, easing the stomach and improving the condition of the bowel contents. Also, tender coconut water is not high in calories and has no cholesterol, hence it becomes a guilt-free treat which satisfies cravings and still supports the process of weight management. Featuring its distinctive taste and nutritional power, including tender coconut in your habit constitutes a surefire approach to improving your general health.

Papaya: Papaya, the sweet-tart essence of the tropics, boasts a host of health advantages in addition to its taste appeal. Papaya has a very high content of papain, which is the enzyme that helps digestion and relieves digestive issues. The excellent amount of vitamin C and antioxidants in it strengthens immunity so that you can fight illnesses and thereby stay healthy. Also, papaya's great amount of vitamin A works for skin health by helping to decrease inflammation while also aiding in having a radiant skin complexion. Whether eaten freshly or as a smoothie, the papaya's delightful flavor and a wide range of health benefits provide a basis for its status as an important food for a healthier diet and overall health.