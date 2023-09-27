Delhiites, it’s time to say prost!

Pints of brew, spicy sausages, pretzels baked to perfection — it’s that time of the year when German traditions and delicacies take over restaurant menus across the world in celebration of Oktoberfest, one of the world’s biggest food, drink and music festivals celebrated annually in Munich. However, over the last few years, it has witnessed rising popularity in India, too, with breweries crafting home-grown concoctions and sides to go with them. Here’s a sneak peek at what’s in store for NCR’s revellers.

Revisiting roots

Pretzels with Weizenbock beer at Flow Brew & Dine in Saket

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This year, Oktoberfest began on September 16 and will conclude on October 3. The tradition dates back to 1810, when it began as a marriage celebration of the crown prince of Bavaria, who later became King Louis I, to Princess Therese von Sachsen-Hildburghausen. It is believed that the then-king invited everyone in town for a celebration, and the party took on such a grand avatar that the natives requested that he host celebrations every year.

A pint of Germany in Delhi

The Beer Cafe is ready to offer a whiff of authenticity right here in the Capital for those in search of a true Munich-style celebration. “We are serving authentic German beers in steins (mugs people drink from at Oktoberfest),” says Rahul Singh from the cafe, which has a 15% discount on beer buckets and cocktails such as Serbasa, Michelada, Melon Hops and more. To amp up the vibe, photo cutouts of beer pints, mugs and props have been placed in the premises.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Every 15 minutes, we play the traditional German drinking song Ein Prosit, the same way it is being played at Oktoberfest. Its lyrics roughly translate to, ‘A roast, a toast of comfort,” adds Singh.

Flow Brew & Dine in Saket, Delhi, is also serving German beers such as Märzen, Pilsner and Weizenbock.

Bratwurst chowder made with sweet corn, beer and brats, German potato salad, currywurst (a pan-fried sausage topped with curry), Spätzle (pasta made with wheat flour and egg) Bavarian roast chicken and German Black Forest cake are some of the offerings at Cafe Delhi Heights.

Ashish Singh, its culinary director, shares, “In recent years, we’ve witnessed Oktoberfest celebrations gaining immense popularity among our patrons. That’s why this year, we have added more German-inspired dishes and drinks that capture the true essence of Germany.”

Mood music and decor done right

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Restaurants have been done up much like the ones in Munich, for added feel. “The ambience has been fully transformed with classic white and blue decor, creating an authentic Bavarian atmosphere. We also have traditional music at the Oktoberfest celebration at Westin Gurgaon,” says Anurudh Khanna, director of culinary.

He adds, “Our menu includes fillet mignon, German cheesecake and beer mug dessert, capturing the essence of Bavarian traditions.”

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ruchika Garg Ruchika Garg writes on food, health, culture, and lifestyle for the Daily Entertainment and Lifestyle supplement, HT City.