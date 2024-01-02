close_game
Discover the Finest Destinations to Savour Truffle Fries in Delhi

Indulge in the exquisite delight of truffle fries at these locations in Delhi

Delhi, a city brimming with culinary delights, offers a plethora of places where you can indulge in the exquisite pleasure of truffle fries. Delight your taste buds with the perfect combination of crispy fries combined with either truffle oil or shavings of truffle usually seasoned with parmesan cheese, pepper, and salt at the following places:

Ophelia: This establishment redefines the concept of old-school glamour, providing a truly grand dining experience. The menu boasts an array of flavours, ranging from Turkish to Italian, offering exotic dishes that are sure to tantalize your taste buds.

Tera Vita: The plush eatery which nestled in the streets of Khan Market, presents a food menu that offers a well-balanced selection of classic, healthy, and indulgent dishes that are sure to leave a lasting impression.

Grammar Room: With its breathtaking view of Delhi's lush forest ridge, this café offers an idyllic setting to unwind and bond with your beloved ones, while enjoring delectable menu recommendations such as The Good Chi Prawns, Send Noods, and Jack Doh.

Cafe Tesu: A spacious and well-lit establishment located in Essex Farms, Cafe Tesu offers a delightful selection of artisanal coffee, delectable French pastries, sushi, and a scrumptious all-day breakfast.

Cafe Dori: A culinary haven which draws inspiration from the exquisite flavours of French, English, and East European cuisines while serving an extensive selection of aromatic brews. The place is not just a haven for humans, it's a paradise for our furry friends too.

