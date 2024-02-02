Elmo cakes, cookies in big demand after the furry character's viral tweet

He may be just 24 inches in height, but he's touched almost every corner of the world with his kindness and concern. Sesame Street star Elmo grabbed the spotlight a few days ago when his tweet asking, "How is everybody doing?' went viral. The muppet's check-in unleashed a floodgate of emotions as folks shared their personal struggle, frustrations and other feelings. It also sparked a discussion about mental health.



Clearly, the furry little star was just the hug that people wanted. And it's not just in virtual-ville, Elmo is popular in the real world, too. People have been choosing Elmo as the theme at parties and the demand for Elmo cakes and desserts is also on the rise!



Making a sweet impact, pun intended!



Patisserie makers share how the Elmo fire has sparked things off in the food world and there are a bunch of queries for it. Affirms Swheta Aggarwal, founder of Kookie Cake Crumble in Mumbai, ”Everyone loves Elmo, the kids especially, but so do the older lot. For birthday parties they love a plain chocolate cake - for instance a truffle - with the top layer is coated with icing. Some like fondant and customised red buttercream while for others, we use a printed sugar sheet with Elmo on it which is popular. Elmo cupcakes are also big, on its own and sometimes paired with the other cute Sesame Street characters.





Talking about the impact Elmo has Gurleen Kaur of The Fat Cookie Club, in Mayapuri, Delhi: “He's like the cookie mascot; so vibrant and attractive and we've got a lot of clients asking for customised Elmo sugar cookies in milk, dark and white chocolate for children's parties as well as baby showers etc. I'm sure his viral tweet will hype things up more. ”



Starry appeal: Elmo rocked Malti Marie's birthday party

Guess what? It was also all things Elmo at Malti Marie's birthday, recently. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently threw a cool, Elmo-themed party in LA for their little tot who turned two and shared pictures of it.