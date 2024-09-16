Padaria Prazeres pop-up at SAZ American Brasserie, Mumbai Padaria Prazeres, a bakery café from Goa, joins forces with SAZ American Brasserie for a 2-day breakfast pop-up. This collaboration will bring a taste of the sunny shores of Goa to the city of Mumbai. The pop-up will feature a delicious menu curated by Chef Ralph Prazeres & Chef Picu, the childhood buddy duo. Food pop-ups to check out this month featuring multiple cuisines, pan India.

Guests can indulge in an array of breakfast options including goan egg bowl, bacon egg and cheddar sando, and the prawn cocktail sandwich.

The pop-up will also offer a selection of refreshing cocktails, including the breakfast martini, peanut butter manhattan, umeshu royale, and spiced baileys hot chocolate.

Date: 21st - 22nd September

Price for two: ₹1,500

Oktoberfest at The Westin, Gurugram

The restaurant is announcing the return of Oktoberfest at Prego where it transforms into a Bavarian haven, bringing the spirit of Munich's iconic festival to the heart of the city.

Guests can enjoy an authentic Bavarian experience with a special menu featuring classic Oktoberfest delights such as freshly baked pretzels, Käsespätzle, Hendl Schnitzel, Jägerschnitzel, Kartoffeln Gemüse, and other delicacies. Complementing the feast is a wide selection of imported and draft beers, with packages designed to enhance your festive experience.

Date: 15th September - 3rd October

Price for two: ₹2500 + taxes

Kolkata's Cabin Culture at Esplanade, Bengaluru

Esplanade brings Kolkta's beloved Cabin Culture to Bangalore from some of the most famous cabins across the city. The specially curated menu will feature West Bengal's delicacies like dimer devil, fish kobiraji, mutton pantheras, chicken stew with toast, vegetable Chop, dalpuri with aloor tarkari, and much more.

Date: Ongoing till 30th September

Price for two: ₹250 onwards

Mexican flavours at Millo, Mumbai

Millo brings Mexican-inspired dishes bring bold flavours to the city of Mumbai. The restaurant is serving a vibrant array of Mexican dishes like sopa de tortilla, a classic Mexican soup that packs a punch, jackfruit tostadas, a plant-based twist on a traditional favourite, Mexican tamale, crispy Mexican tacodillas, cheesy enchiladas, burrito mojados, tabasco rice and much more.

Date: Ongoing, Monday to Sunday

Price for two: ₹2000

Vegetarian Specials at Hakkasan, Mumbai

Hakkasan Mumbai is set to delight guests with the launch of its new Vegetarian Specials Menu featuring a refreshing salad, an array of small plates, flavourful mains, and a delectable dessert. The special menu includes dishes like Yuzu, passion fruit, mushroom with microgreens salad, crunchy vegetarian spring roll wrapped with iceberg lettuce, edamame and enoki mushroom dumpling, radish puff filled with finely spiced radish, stir-fries, stir-fried baby pak choi, crunchy yam bean, crisp water chestnuts and more.

Date: Ongoing, Monday to Sunday

Price for two: ₹7,000

Oktoberfest at Hilton, Bangalore Embassy Golflinks

Hilton brings an evening of craft brews and German grub at the Oktoberfest with a Munich-inspired menu. The menu includes options such as the chicken schnitzel, sauteed potato served with pickled cucumber mayo, pork belly, and varieties of gewürztraminer such as chicken or mushroom gewürztraminer complemented with buttered rice and more.

The guests will also be able to indulge in India’s finest Bira such as larger, stoute, white, light and Indian pale ale, and desserts such as sachertorte with berry coulis and berlin apple pie with vanilla ice cream.

Date: 21st September onwards

Price for two: ₹800 onwards

Chef Ton’s Thai pop-up at ITC Maurya, Delhi

Experience authentic Thai cuisine at ITC Maurya which appeals to international travellers and city residents. Chef Ton, with two Michelin-starred restaurants, is touring India with ITC Hotels for an exclusive dining celebration featuring delicious Thai ingredients. The menu draws inspiration from the chef's family recipes and cookbooks and brings us the agricultural bounty and centuries-old culinary traditions of Thailand.

Date: 16th September, dinner only

Price for two: ₹30,000