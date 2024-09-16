Food pop ups to check out this month
From Mexican to Thai cuisines and Oktoberfest, it is time to enjoy specially crafted food pop-ups in September for a delightful dining experience!
Padaria Prazeres pop-up at SAZ American Brasserie, Mumbai
Padaria Prazeres, a bakery café from Goa, joins forces with SAZ American Brasserie for a 2-day breakfast pop-up. This collaboration will bring a taste of the sunny shores of Goa to the city of Mumbai. The pop-up will feature a delicious menu curated by Chef Ralph Prazeres & Chef Picu, the childhood buddy duo.
Guests can indulge in an array of breakfast options including goan egg bowl, bacon egg and cheddar sando, and the prawn cocktail sandwich.
The pop-up will also offer a selection of refreshing cocktails, including the breakfast martini, peanut butter manhattan, umeshu royale, and spiced baileys hot chocolate.
Date: 21st - 22nd September
Price for two: ₹1,500
Oktoberfest at The Westin, Gurugram
The restaurant is announcing the return of Oktoberfest at Prego where it transforms into a Bavarian haven, bringing the spirit of Munich's iconic festival to the heart of the city.
Guests can enjoy an authentic Bavarian experience with a special menu featuring classic Oktoberfest delights such as freshly baked pretzels, Käsespätzle, Hendl Schnitzel, Jägerschnitzel, Kartoffeln Gemüse, and other delicacies. Complementing the feast is a wide selection of imported and draft beers, with packages designed to enhance your festive experience.
Date: 15th September - 3rd October
Price for two: ₹2500 + taxes
Kolkata's Cabin Culture at Esplanade, Bengaluru
Esplanade brings Kolkta's beloved Cabin Culture to Bangalore from some of the most famous cabins across the city. The specially curated menu will feature West Bengal's delicacies like dimer devil, fish kobiraji, mutton pantheras, chicken stew with toast, vegetable Chop, dalpuri with aloor tarkari, and much more.
Date: Ongoing till 30th September
Price for two: ₹250 onwards
Mexican flavours at Millo, Mumbai
Millo brings Mexican-inspired dishes bring bold flavours to the city of Mumbai. The restaurant is serving a vibrant array of Mexican dishes like sopa de tortilla, a classic Mexican soup that packs a punch, jackfruit tostadas, a plant-based twist on a traditional favourite, Mexican tamale, crispy Mexican tacodillas, cheesy enchiladas, burrito mojados, tabasco rice and much more.
Date: Ongoing, Monday to Sunday
Price for two: ₹2000
Vegetarian Specials at Hakkasan, Mumbai
Hakkasan Mumbai is set to delight guests with the launch of its new Vegetarian Specials Menu featuring a refreshing salad, an array of small plates, flavourful mains, and a delectable dessert. The special menu includes dishes like Yuzu, passion fruit, mushroom with microgreens salad, crunchy vegetarian spring roll wrapped with iceberg lettuce, edamame and enoki mushroom dumpling, radish puff filled with finely spiced radish, stir-fries, stir-fried baby pak choi, crunchy yam bean, crisp water chestnuts and more.
Date: Ongoing, Monday to Sunday
Price for two: ₹7,000
Oktoberfest at Hilton, Bangalore Embassy Golflinks
Hilton brings an evening of craft brews and German grub at the Oktoberfest with a Munich-inspired menu. The menu includes options such as the chicken schnitzel, sauteed potato served with pickled cucumber mayo, pork belly, and varieties of gewürztraminer such as chicken or mushroom gewürztraminer complemented with buttered rice and more.
The guests will also be able to indulge in India’s finest Bira such as larger, stoute, white, light and Indian pale ale, and desserts such as sachertorte with berry coulis and berlin apple pie with vanilla ice cream.
Date: 21st September onwards
Price for two: ₹800 onwards
Chef Ton’s Thai pop-up at ITC Maurya, Delhi
Experience authentic Thai cuisine at ITC Maurya which appeals to international travellers and city residents. Chef Ton, with two Michelin-starred restaurants, is touring India with ITC Hotels for an exclusive dining celebration featuring delicious Thai ingredients. The menu draws inspiration from the chef's family recipes and cookbooks and brings us the agricultural bounty and centuries-old culinary traditions of Thailand.
Date: 16th September, dinner only
Price for two: ₹30,000