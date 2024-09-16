For Ganesh Utasav, make these 5 varieties of kheer to appease Bappa

Sweeten the on-going Ganesh utsav by with prasads that are Bappa's favourites. One of the most popular bhogs to make during this festive period is Kheer. Several Indian states have their own take on this tradtitional dessert. These kheer varieties offer a range of textures and flavors, each with its own unique appeal.

Here is a look at the different kinds of kheer that you can offer as prasad: Paneer kheer is a unique bhog to offer Bappa

Rice Kheer

Rice kheer is a classic Indian dessert made with rice, milk, sugar, and cardamom. It's a simple yet delicious dish that is perfect for offering to Ganesha. The key to making good rice kheer is to cook the rice until it is soft but not mushy.

Vermicelli Kheer

Vermicelli kheer is a lighter and more delicate version of rice kheer. It's made with vermicelli noodles instead of rice. The key to making good vermicelli kheer is to cook the vermicelli until it is tender but not overcooked. You can add dry fruits and cardamon powder to the kheer to make it more rich and indulgent.

Sabudana Kheer

Sabudana Kheer is a popular fasting dish made with sago pearls, milk, and sugar. It has a unique texture, with the sago pearls turning translucent and slightly chewy as they cook. This kheer is light and easy to digest, which is why it's often consumed during fasting periods. Offering Sabudana Kheer to Ganesha is symbolic of devotion and purity, making it a perfect bhog.

Paneer Kheer

Paneer Kheer is an unconventional yet delightful take on traditional kheer. Made with grated paneer, milk, and sugar, this kheer is rich and creamy with a slight chewiness from the paneer. The addition of cardamom and saffron gives it a royal touch. Offering Paneer Kheer to Ganesha is like offering a dish of royalty, symbolizing prosperity and abundance.

Makhana Kheer

Recipe

Ingredients:

1 cup makhana (fox nuts/lotus seeds)

4 cups milk

1/2 cup sugar

2 tablespoons ghee

1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder

8-10 almonds, slivered (for garnish)

8-10 pistachios, slivered (for garnish)

A few strands of saffron (optional)

Method:

Heat ghee in a pan over medium heat and roast the makhana until they turn golden and crispy. This should take about 5-7 minutes.

Once roasted, allow the makhana to cool slightly, then coarsely grind them in a mixer or crush them with a rolling pin.

In a separate heavy-bottomed pan, bring the milk to a boil.

Add the coarsely ground makhana to the boiling milk and cook on low heat, stirring occasionally, until the milk thickens and the makhana softens. This should take about 15-20 minutes.

Add sugar, cardamom powder, and saffron (if using) to the kheer, and mix well.

Continue to cook for another 5-7 minutes until the kheer reaches the desired consistency.

Garnish with slivered almonds and pistachios.

Inputs by Tushar Malkani, Head chef of The Yellow House by IHCL Seleqtions