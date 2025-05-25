From Bombay to Mumbai, the city's food landscape has undergone a change

For several folk, Mumbai is the city, but Bombay continues to reference the soul of the city. With this change in name happening in 1995, it also ushered in a new age of development. The food landscape in the city got an overhaul with new and modern cuisines from around the world also finding a place in Mumbai. A scenic view of Bombay's iconic heritage spot - Gateway of India (unsplash)

However, several old-school dishes may have been forgotten in this modernisation. A food festival, titled Bombay Dobara, is being held at Novotel Mumbai International Airport till May 31, that wants to revive memories and shine a light on these foods.

This edible capsule includes items like mini bun Maska with truffle butter, East Indian chicken potato chops, and Colaba-style prawns Koliwada.

Bombay has always been a mix of several cultures, communities and heritages, so the flavours are bound to pack a punch. Try dishes from an era gone by, like the Bombay mill workers’ masoor dal with bhakri, Goan xacuti chicken with coconut appam, Parsi salli boti with pav and Koliwada fish curry with steamed rice, among others.

For desserts, one can try the Cutting Chai Crème Brûlée or the Irani Café Mawa Cake, while the Britannia-Style Caramel Custard is nostalgic, too.

The city has several iconic neighbourhoods and spots, and paying homage to them, the cocktail list includes Carter Road Rhythm, Collaba Carriage, Bombay Talkies Tonic, and Midnight Ka Mehboob, to name a few. These drinks tell a story, evoke a memory and a slice of Bombay’s glamorous history.

Don't miss out on the ambience, which will take one back to the charming 19th century with vintage posters, antique décor and traditional tunes.

What: Bombay Dobara

Where: Gourmet Bar, Novotel Mumbai International Airport, Andheri (E)

When: On till May 31

Timing: 12pm onwards