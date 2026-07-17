Mango with chilli to watermelon and feta: Inside the viral 'fricy' food trend

Summer fruits are getting a spicy makeover, thanks to social media’s latest food obsession. The “fricy” food trend is giving everyday fruit a twist by pairing it with savoury and spicy ingredients like chilli crisp, black salt, hot honey, balsamic vinegar, olive oil, feta, chamoy, and fresh herbs. The result is a simple yet flavour-packed snack that has taken the internet by storm.

A viral twist

Sweet meets spice in the season's biggest food trend (Instagram)

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As Indians, we’ve always celebrated the pairing of fruit and spice. The concept itself isn’t new — what’s new is the way it’s being interpreted, explains chef Aanal Kotak. “Global food culture has rediscovered what our street vendors and home kitchens have known for generations,” he adds.

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Why we love it

{{^usCountry}} These pairings are not popular simply because its low-effort appeal but because they stimulate multiple senses at once. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} These pairings are not popular simply because its low-effort appeal but because they stimulate multiple senses at once. {{/usCountry}}

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“The combination of sweet and savoury flavours triggers different sensory modalities, creating a richer experience than either sensation alone,” says chef, food stylist and author Sheeba Desouza. Sweetness on its own can feel one-dimensional, but adding salty or spicy elements creates balance.

It is also a trend made for the algorithm. Colourful fruit, glossy dressings and vibrant spices make every plate visually striking. “Fricy combinations photograph beautifully because of their colours, textures and the unexpected nature of these pairings,” says Desouza.

Internet’s favourites

Watermelon with a drizzle of olive oil, crumbled feta, flaky salt and fresh basil, popularised by @citizensofsoil with 56K followers

Strawberries paired with balsamic glaze and cracked black pepper, popularised by @alicelovesbreakfast with 413K followers

Ripe peaches with creamy burrata and a drizzle of hot honey, popularised by @livehealthywithlexi with 252K followers

Grapes tossed with lime, chilli seasoning and tequila, popularised by @withanushkarawat with 452K followers

Traditional combos

Popular Indian combinations include raw or ripe mango with chilli powder and lime, guava with black salt, and fruit chaat sprinkled with different masalas

In Mexico, mango, pineapple and watermelon are topped with Tajín

Thailand serves green mango with sweet

Vietnam pairs tropical fruit with chilli salt

Philippines enjoys green mango with fermented shrimp paste

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What makes a pairing great?

Creating a good fricy pairing is all about flavour balance. Desouza recommends restraint. “Pick one or two condiments and let the fruit do the work.”

While rich and creamy condiments like ricotta, whipped goat cheese, or labneh work with tart fruits such as cherries, plums and apricots, citrus fruits benefit from fragrant additions like rosemary, mint or a drizzle of honey. Fermented flavours such as miso, soy sauce or even a touch of fish sauce work with fruits like pears, nectarines and cantaloupe.

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Delicate fruits like pears, lychees and melons can easily be overwhelmed by strong spices, while bolder fruits like mangoes, guavas and pineapples stand up well to chilli, cumin and black salt. Tart fruits such as berries often benefit from a little sweetness or fat to soften their sharpness.

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Combos worth trying

Mango paired with Kashmiri chilli and smoked paprika

Watermelon with black pepper and feta

Pineapple with chilli flakes and lime

Guava with red chilli and black salt

Strawberries with cracked black pepper and balsamic

Lychee with bird’s-eye chilli and basil

(Written by Vibhuti S)