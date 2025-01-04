From Pesto pasta and Aglio Olio to Tarako, celebrate Spaghetti Day with these 6 dishes from around the world

Few dishes are as universally loved as spaghetti. With its endless pairing possibilities, it has earned a spot on dining tables across the globe. As we celebrate Spaghetti Day today, we explore the many creative ways this pasta can be enjoyed around the world. Person eating spaghetti with meatballs (unsplash)

From the classic Italian Spaghetti Aglio e Olio, packed with the simple goodness of garlic and olive oil, to the bold flavours or served with meatballs in marinara sauce, tossed in a creamy carbonara, or transformed into unique fusion creations, spaghetti dishes showcase the adaptability of this humble pasta.

Fideuà (Spain)

Fideua from Spain(adobe stock)

Similar to paella, but with spaghetti instead of rice, Fideuà is a seafood dish from the coast of Valencia, Spain. It is usually cooked in a big paella pan and is best done over an open fire. It has lots of fresh shellfish like squid, mussels, and shrimp or prawns. It can also be made with chicken or just with vegetables. The pasta is made fragrant with saffron and the story goes that a chef, who didn’t have time to cook rice, used a quick cooking pasta instead.

Tarako Spaghetti (Japan)

Tarako Spaghetti(adobe stock )

Noodles became a part of Japanese cuisine when they were introduced to them by China in the Heian period. But Tarako spaghetti is a wafu cuisine - A western dish made with Japanese flavours. The French influence can be traced back to when they sent military missions to Japan in the 19th century to help develop the Imperial Japanese Army. The salty, briny tarako is the roe of the Alaskan pollock, which pairs well with the creamy spaghetti.

Ash Reshteh (Iran)

Iranian Ash Reshteh (adobe stock)

This warming yet hearty Aush or ash (a kind of soup in Iran) is popular in Iranian, Turkish and Afghan cuisine. Reshteh means thread or string and refers to a fine noodle or a fresh ribbon-like egg noodle. Brimming with flavour, it is made with fresh herbs and leafy greens like spinach, cilantro, and green onions, along with legumes and noodles. It's traditionally eaten on Persian New Year or Nowruz.

French onion pasta (America)

Caramalised onion spaghetti (instagram)

This viral pasta dish became popular on Instagram last year. An easy dish, it packs a flavourful punch and can be customised in many ways. Chop a bunch of white onions and let it sweat in a pan on medium-low heat. It needs to caramelise. Add some water or white wine to deglaze the pan and cream. Throw in the cooked pasta and top with grated cheese, along with herbs like oregano, basil, and chilli flakes.

AGLIO OLIO

Aglio Olio spaghetti(unsplash)

Ingredients:

Spaghetti - 130 gm

Garlic cloves, thinly sliced - 3–4

Extra virgin olive oil - 1/3 cup

Dried red chili flakes - 2–3

Salt - to taste

Black pepper - to taste

Grated Parmesan cheese

Chopped parsley and basil leaves - for garnish

Method:

Boil the water and add a generous amount of salt to it.

Reserve about 1/2 cup of the pasta cooking water. Drain the rest.

Heat olive oil in a frying pan. Sauté thinly sliced garlic and chilli flakes.

Add the drained spaghetti to the mix.

Toss well to coat the spaghetti in the flavoured oil. If the mixture seems dry, add a splash of the reserved pasta cooking water and stir.

Add salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste.

To serve, sprinkle-grated Parmesan cheese on top.

Garnish with freshly chopped parsley or basil leaves for a burst of freshness.

Inputs by Rajesh Mallick, executive chef, Cafe out of the Blue, Mumbai

Pesto Spaghetti

Pesto spaghetti(unsplash)

Ingredients

For the Pesto Sauce:

1 cup- Fresh Basil Leaves

2-3 cloves - Garlic

2 tbsp - Pine Nuts

1/3 cup - Olive Oil

1/4 cup - Parmesan Cheese, grated

1 tbsp - Lemon Juice

Salt, to taste

Pepper, to taste

200 gms - Spaghetti

1/2 cup - Bell Peppers, diced

1/2 cup- Zucchini, sliced

1/2 cup - Broccoli, florets

1/4 cup - Cherry Tomatoes

2 tbsp - Olive Oil

For the Crostini:

4-6 slices - Baguette

2 tbsp - Olive Oil

1 clove - Garlic

Method:

Combine fresh basil leaves, garlic, pine nuts, Parmesan cheese, salt, and pepper in a food processor or blender.

Slowly drizzle in olive oil while blending to form a smooth paste.

Add lemon juice and adjust seasoning if needed.

Cook spaghetti in salted boiling water as per the package instructions. Reserve 1/2 cup pasta water before draining.

Toss the cooked spaghetti with the prepared pesto sauce, adding reserved pasta water to adjust consistency.

Heat olive oil in a pan over medium heat.

Sauté bell peppers, zucchini, broccoli, and cherry tomatoes until tender but still colorful, about 5-7 minutes.

Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Preheat the oven to 180°C (350°F).

Brush baguette slices with olive oil and toast until golden brown.

Rub the toasted slices with the cut side of a garlic clove for flavor.

Optionally, sprinkle with grated cheese and broil until melted.

To serve, plate the pesto-coated spaghetti and top it with the sautéed mixed vegetables.

Garnish with fresh basil, a drizzle of olive oil, and extra grated Parmesan.

Serve with crostini on the side for a delightful crunch.

Inputs by Amit Sharma, Chef, Poetry, Mumbai