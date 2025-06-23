From rabri to rasmalai: Matcha is the new star in Indian desserts

Matcha just walked into Indian kitchens — and got a full desi makeover. The vibrant green tea from Japan has taken over social media and found its way into cafes and homes alike. Everyone seems to be sipping, whisking, and experimenting with matcha this summer. And now, India is putting its own spin on this centuries-old tea. Matcha malai parfait and matcha mishti doi

On Instagram alone, videos tagged #matcharasmalai or #matchadessert have seen a spike this summer, as Indian creators give the Japanese green tea a full-blown desi remix. Think rabri, mishti doi, and so much more.

Take, for instance, chef Vinay Trilokiya’s Gurugram restaurant, Congo, which offers a gulkand tukda matcha rabri for dessert. “I was drawn to matcha for its earthy bitterness, vibrant colour, and health-forward profile,” Vinay says, adding, “I wanted to balance its distinct flavour with Indian ingredients. The result was a matcha-infused rabri — silky, lightly sweetened, and perfectly paired with crisp tukdas filled with fragrant gulkand.”

Arshya Aggarwal, founder of Nihira Sweets, is also going to introduce a matcha barfi and mango matcha rabri in the menu. “With the global rise of matcha, we saw an opportunity to reimagine the traditional Indian sweets with matcha barfi and mango matcha rabri. The matcha barfi blends Japanese ceremonial-grade matcha with slow-cooked khoya. And the idea behind the mango matcha rabri was to create a layered flavour story. We combined the sweetness of Alphonso mangoes with the umami depth of matcha and crafted a dessert that feels familiar yet intriguing,” she says.

US-based content creator Vidhi Dwipam Katariya’s recent video of a matcha rasmalai also piqued much interest. “As a non-coffee drinker, I longed for a comforting alternative. That’s when the idea to fuse my favourite sweet, rasmalai, with the earthy flavour of matcha was born. It was a blend of tradition and comfort that felt like home in a cup,” she says.

Taking things to the next level is chef Nishant Choubey, who has been experimenting with the likes of matcha dalgona lassi, matcha rabri malpua and matcha tulsi shikanji. “These dishes I created were a hit both at the table and on social media. One of my favourites is the Matcha-Wasabi Mushroom Pakora with watermelon,” he tells us. He also leaves a tip for home chefs who might want to put an Indian twist to their favourite tea: “Don’t let matcha drown in the spice storm of Indian cuisine. Let it breathe and it will surprise you.”

For chef Reetu Uday Kugaji, the inclination to incorporate matcha into Indian dishes goes beyond the health benefits. “It’s fascinating to see how a centuries-old Japanese tea has found its way into Indian kitchens with such creativity. I’m incorporating it for its health benefits but also reimagining it through the lens of Indian culinary heritage,” she explains. “Think matcha rasmalai, matcha rabri, or even matcha peda; each dish tells a story of cross-cultural fusion, where traditional Indian textures meet the earthiness of matcha,” she notes.

“Matcha works amazingly with dairy, lentils, yoghurt, curds and rice-based dishes,” she adds. If you’re looking to add a bright green twist to your favourites, chef Reetu suggests starting with familiar textures such as kulfi, sandesh, shrikhand, malai toast — even dhokla and khichdi.