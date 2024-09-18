Healthy and tasty ragi recipes to make at home to balance that post-festive binge

The festive season brings indulgent sweets and deep-fried savouries, so balanced meals can go for a toss. Mindful eating is all about adding nutritious dishes to your meals instead of depriving yourself of calorie-laden traditional Indian fare that’s mouth-wateringly tempting and is made once in a while. If you think that eating healthy is boring or tasteless, you might be mistaken. Ragi is one of India's ancient millets and is a nutritional powerhouse packing a serious punch of essential proteins, fibre and calcium. Add these recipes to your repertoire for fun, delicious ragi-laden meals that will help you stay on track with your eating habits. Ragi flour used to make momos(adobe stock)

Hot chocolate

Make hot chocolate with ragi flour (adobe stock)

The monsoon season calls for warm yet decadent drinks, and what better than hot chocolate? Toast the ragi flour in some oil or ghee, and add hot chocolate powder to it. Add some water or milk, and give it a whisk till it is lump-free. You can incorporate vanilla or almond extract, melted chocolate, cinnamon powder or even coffee too this base. Rich in vitamin B1 (thiamine), which helps in the synthesis of red blood cells and generates adenosine triphosphate (ATP), which helps in energy build-up in the body, adding Raju can enhance energy levels and overall vitality.

Hot and sour soup

Thicken the hot and sour soup with ragi flour(adobe stock)

Ragi contains essential amino acids like methionine and lysine rarely found in other grains. So make this liquid good hot and sour soup as this millet can help with youthful-looking skin and healthy hair. The best part, you won’t even know it’s there. To a pan, add oil and sauté your veggies - carrots, onions, French beans, corn and peas. Add water, soya sauce, vinegar, slit chillies and your protein of choice - chicken, egg, paneer or tofu. Replace the cornflour slurry with a ragi slurry to thicken the soup.

Nachni chi ukad

Ragi porridge makes for a tasty breakfast meal(adobe stock)

For breastfeeding mothers, ragi can help improve milk production as it acts as a galactagogue. Its rich content of calcium and essential amino acids supports overall lactation health. Similar to Upma in texture, this nachi chi ukad comes together in a jiffy and is nutrient dense. To the Rafi flour, mix in rice flour, yoghurt and water. In a kadai, give a tadka of rai and curry leaves and add the mixture. Mix gently on a medium flame till it comes together.

Waffles and pancakes

Pancakes from ragi can be added to kids lunch boxes (adobe stock)

With kids going back to school and colleges having begun in full force, healthy tiffin meals are the need of the hour. Ragi is a powerhouse of calcium as it provides 10 times more calcium than rice or wheat, making it an important ingredient for bone health. It is one of the best non-dairy sources of calcium. Swap the all-purpose flour for ragi in your waffle and pancake batter for a red tinge that can be amped up with freeze-dried strawberries or beetroot. Double the quantity and batch make these quick breakfasts and freeze them for days you are running late.

Momos and dumplings

Make momos and dumplings with ragi to give streetfood a healthy kick(adobe stock)

Feeling the hills calling out for a vacation but don’t have time to go? Make momos, a scrumptious snack that will leave your stomach rumbling for more. Momos, similar to dumplings, have a delicate skin made of flour. Use ragi flour, as it is an excellent source of dietary fibre which aids digestion, prevents constipation and lowers cholesterol. Adding diversity to the meals through millet like ragi helps promote the growth of good bacteria, ensuring good gut health.

Ragi Frankie

Swap wheat flour for ragi flour to make rotis and parathas(adobe stock)

Looking for an easy way to add anti-ageing foods to your diet? Replace whole wheat flour with ragi atta in your kitchen. Make the softest rotis and use them as a base for rolls and frankies, as it helps to protect collagen - an important factor to maintain skin’s elasticity. This helps to prevent collagen cross-linking which is a potential factor in ageing.

Inputs by Prachi Mandholia, clinical nutritionist