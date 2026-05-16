How to make whisky pops

Whiskey might not be the first thing you think of when the temperatures rise, but this summer, it’s getting a cooler, fruitier upgrade. Enter boozy popsicles - part cocktail, part dessert, and entirely made for slow, sunlit sipping.

Peach please

Blend peaches, bourbon, lemon juice, simple syrup, and ice until smooth.

Pour into popsicle moulds, tuck in lemon wheels, and freeze.

Give your whiskey a summer-ready twist. (Credits; Adobe Stock)

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Why this works: Sweet peaches balance the sharpness of bourbon, while citrus keeps it fresh and summery.

Aam panna magic

Take your aam panna mix, add a shot of whiskey, and freeze.

Drop it into a glass and pour whiskey over it as it melts. You can also smoke it for an extra kick.

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{{^usCountry}} Why this works: The smoky notes of aam panna pair beautifully with whiskey’s depth. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Why this works: The smoky notes of aam panna pair beautifully with whiskey’s depth. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Berries galore Make a quick lemonade with sugar, water, and fresh lemon juice.

Pour into moulds, add blueberries and sage, then freeze.

Once set, pop into a glass and pour over whiskey with a splash of lemonade. Stir and sip. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Berries galore Make a quick lemonade with sugar, water, and fresh lemon juice.

Pour into moulds, add blueberries and sage, then freeze.

Once set, pop into a glass and pour over whiskey with a splash of lemonade. Stir and sip. {{/usCountry}}

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Why this works: Bright citrus and berries cut through the richness of whiskey, while sage adds aroma.

Pro tips for the perfect popsicle

Balance matters: Too much alcohol can prevent the pops from freezing.

Go fruity: Natural sugars will improve the texture and taste.

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Layer it up: Add herbs, citrus slices, or pureed berries.

Unmould: Run the chilled mould under warm water.

Serve quickly: These pops melt faster than regular ones.

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