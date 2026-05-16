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How to make whisky pops

On World Whisky Day today, skip the usual pour and turn your favourite summer flavours into dessert-worthy boozy popsicles.

Updated on: May 16, 2026 12:23 am IST
By Snigdha Oreya
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Whiskey might not be the first thing you think of when the temperatures rise, but this summer, it’s getting a cooler, fruitier upgrade. Enter boozy popsicles - part cocktail, part dessert, and entirely made for slow, sunlit sipping.

Peach please

  • Blend peaches, bourbon, lemon juice, simple syrup, and ice until smooth.
  • Pour into popsicle moulds, tuck in lemon wheels, and freeze.

Give your whiskey a summer-ready twist. (Credits; Adobe Stock)

Why this works: Sweet peaches balance the sharpness of bourbon, while citrus keeps it fresh and summery.

Aam panna magic

  • Take your aam panna mix, add a shot of whiskey, and freeze.
  • Drop it into a glass and pour whiskey over it as it melts. You can also smoke it for an extra kick.

Why this works: Bright citrus and berries cut through the richness of whiskey, while sage adds aroma.

Pro tips for the perfect popsicle

Balance matters: Too much alcohol can prevent the pops from freezing.

Go fruity: Natural sugars will improve the texture and taste.

Layer it up: Add herbs, citrus slices, or pureed berries.

Unmould: Run the chilled mould under warm water.

Serve quickly: These pops melt faster than regular ones.

 
alcohol summer recipe scotch whisky food
Home / HTCity / HTCity Foodies / How to make whisky pops
Home / HTCity / HTCity Foodies / How to make whisky pops
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