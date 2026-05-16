How to make whisky pops
On World Whisky Day today, skip the usual pour and turn your favourite summer flavours into dessert-worthy boozy popsicles.
Whiskey might not be the first thing you think of when the temperatures rise, but this summer, it’s getting a cooler, fruitier upgrade. Enter boozy popsicles - part cocktail, part dessert, and entirely made for slow, sunlit sipping.
Peach please
- Blend peaches, bourbon, lemon juice, simple syrup, and ice until smooth.
- Pour into popsicle moulds, tuck in lemon wheels, and freeze.
Why this works: Sweet peaches balance the sharpness of bourbon, while citrus keeps it fresh and summery.
Aam panna magic
- Take your aam panna mix, add a shot of whiskey, and freeze.
- Drop it into a glass and pour whiskey over it as it melts. You can also smoke it for an extra kick.
Why this works: The smoky notes of aam panna pair beautifully with whiskey’s depth.{{/usCountry}}
Why this works: The smoky notes of aam panna pair beautifully with whiskey’s depth.{{/usCountry}}
Berries galore
- Make a quick lemonade with sugar, water, and fresh lemon juice.
- Pour into moulds, add blueberries and sage, then freeze.
- Once set, pop into a glass and pour over whiskey with a splash of lemonade. Stir and sip.
Berries galore
- Make a quick lemonade with sugar, water, and fresh lemon juice.
- Pour into moulds, add blueberries and sage, then freeze.
- Once set, pop into a glass and pour over whiskey with a splash of lemonade. Stir and sip.
Why this works: Bright citrus and berries cut through the richness of whiskey, while sage adds aroma.
Pro tips for the perfect popsicle
Balance matters: Too much alcohol can prevent the pops from freezing.
Go fruity: Natural sugars will improve the texture and taste.
Layer it up: Add herbs, citrus slices, or pureed berries.
Unmould: Run the chilled mould under warm water.
Serve quickly: These pops melt faster than regular ones.