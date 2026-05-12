Ice, but make it functional

This summer, swap out basic cubes for ones that actually bring something to the table. Think ice cubes infused with herbs, fruits, dainty florals, and a little heat if you’re feeling bold. They add flavour, aroma and a bit of personality as they melt, and earn you serious brownie points when it comes to hosting this season.

The spicy pineapple splash

This summer’s coolest upgrade starts in your freezer (Credits: Adobe Stock)

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How to make it: Place small pineapple wedges into your tray. Add pineapple leaves for a tropical touch and jalapeño slices for extra heat. Freeze it. Use pineapple juice instead of water for a stronger flavour hit.

Why it works: Pineapple contains bromelain, known for its anti-inflammatory properties, along with vitamin C, which helps support immunity during exhausting summer days.

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{{^usCountry}} Best paired with: Add to sparkling water in a chili-salt rimmed glass for an instant mocktail that gets better with every sip. The minty digestion booster {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Best paired with: Add to sparkling water in a chili-salt rimmed glass for an instant mocktail that gets better with every sip. The minty digestion booster {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} How to make it: Blend mint, coriander, a few curry leaves, roasted cumin, fennel, ginger, green chili, chaat masala and a pinch of salt with enough water to create a smooth mix. Freeze. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} How to make it: Blend mint, coriander, a few curry leaves, roasted cumin, fennel, ginger, green chili, chaat masala and a pinch of salt with enough water to create a smooth mix. Freeze. {{/usCountry}}

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Why it works: Mint and cumin naturally cool the body and aid digestion, while ginger helps support metabolism, especially useful when summer heat leaves you feeling sluggish.

Best paired with: Drop a cube into chilled chaas, swirl it into raita, or let it melt in a shikanji or mojito.

The floral fizz

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How to make it: Arrange edible flowers like rose petals, blue pea flowers, or marigolds inside the tray.

The secret: Use boiled and cooled water for crystal-clear ice. A tiny squeeze of lemon helps the colours stay vibrant.

Why it works: Flowers like roses and blue pea contain antioxidants that may help soothe heat-stressed skin.

Best paired with: Perfect for lemonade, sparkling water or even sparkling wine at summer brunches.

Extra cool tips

Use silicone trays with oversized shapes for slow-melting cubes.

Don't overstuff the moulds, or the ice may crack

Swap water with coconut water for a natural electrolyte boost

Add herbs or fruit slices near the edges for a cleaner aesthetic finish

summer ice See Less

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