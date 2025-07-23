Ice creams, fries and cheese: A world tour through the quirkiest food museums

For food lovers, travel is never merely about ticking off destinations; it’s about uncovering the stories behind local dishes, reliving memories through flavours, and understanding the cultural identities shaped by food. And sometimes, those stories unfold not in restaurants or homes but in museums. A world tour through the quirkiest food museums

Across continents, food museums are offering immersive experiences that extend far beyond traditional exhibits. Whether it’s exploring the legacy of ramen, observing kimchi fermentation in action, diving into sprinkle pools, or examining antique cheese-making tools, these spaces blend sensory delight with culinary history.

Here is a curated selection of food museums from around the world that deserve a spot on every gastronome’s travel itinerary.

Amsterdam Cheese Museum, Netherlands

This museum in Amsterdam pays tribute to the Dutch dairy tradition of making Gouda and Edam cheeses. It is far more than a cheese shop.

Visitors can view an impressive collection of cheeses, including Gouda, truffle-infused varieties, and even saffron-laced options. In the basement, antique milk machines and wooden curd cutters tell the story of historical cheese production, while a rumoured diamond-studded slicer adds a touch of intrigue.

Entry fee: Free

China Watermelon Museum, China

Dedicated to a summertime favourite, the China Watermelon Museum in Beijing offers a surprisingly futuristic take on the fruit’s legacy.

The museum features neon-lit rooms filled with wax watermelons and interactive displays tracing the fruit’s journey from African origins to cultural relevance in China. Outside, living vines showcase real varieties. It is an unusual but vibrant celebration of a beloved staple.

Entry fee: 20 RMB ( ₹240)

Shin-Yokohama Ramen Museum, Japan

At the Shin-Yokohama Ramen Museum in Yokohama, history is served with every bowl.

This attraction replicates 1958 Tokyo with cobbled streets, period billboards, and ramen stalls showcasing nine regional specialities from rich Sapporo miso to delicate Hakata-style broths. Complementary features include a vintage candy shop and traditional street snacks, making this museum a multisensory dive into one of Japan’s most iconic dishes.

Entry fee: 450 YEN ( ₹263)

Museum Kimchikan, South Korea

The Museum Kimchikan in Seoul’s Insadong district is a deep exploration of Korea’s national dish.

Through interactive exhibits and cooking demonstrations, visitors can understand the fermentation process and the cultural importance of kimjang, the communal making of kimchi. It captures both the scientific and emotional depth of the dish that is central to Korean identity.

Entry fee: 5,000 won ( ₹311)

Spam Museum, USA

In Austin, Minnesota, the Spam Museum brings a touch of humour and historical context to this often-misunderstood meat.

From World War II to pop culture, the museum traces Spam’s journey through immersive exhibits and memorabilia. It also encourages interaction as visitors can test their knowledge and participate in mock canning experiences, highlighting how even the most overlooked food items can have rich stories.

Entry fee: Free

The frietmuseum, Belgium

Located in Bruges, the frietmuseum champions the Belgian fry as a national treasure.

Beyond its playful tone, the museum dives into historical potato cultivation, showcases double-frying techniques, and explains why a precise 13mm cut is the gold standard. Recognised by UNESCO, the Belgian fry is positioned here as a cornerstone of national heritage.

Entry fee: 11 Euros ( ₹1,105)

Museum of Ice Cream, Singapore

The Museum of Ice Cream in Singapore is a visually striking, interactive experience.

With 14 multisensory installations, pastel-toned rooms, and a sprinkle pool, the space is designed for playful exploration. Guests can sample various ice cream flavours, participate in themed activities, and even shop in the museum's dessert-inspired café and retail store. It’s a whimsical expression of indulgence and nostalgia.

Entry fee: $30 onwards ( ₹2,590)

(Written by: Richa Singh)